EVP & Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC Arthur Butcher Sells 6,600 Shares of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

33 minutes ago
On August 21, 2023, Arthur Butcher, the Executive Vice President and Group President of MedSurg & APAC at Boston Scientific Corp (

BSX, Financial), sold 6,600 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Arthur Butcher has sold a total of 47,000 shares and purchased none.

Boston Scientific Corp is a leading innovator of medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. The company's products and technologies are used to diagnose or treat a wide range of medical conditions, including heart, digestive, pulmonary, vascular, urological, women's health, and chronic pain conditions.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider transactions. Over the past year, there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys at Boston Scientific Corp.

1694197807725936640.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions at Boston Scientific Corp. The absence of insider buys and the consistent insider sells could be a signal for investors to be cautious. However, it's important to note that insider selling doesn't necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Boston Scientific Corp were trading at $50.4 each, giving the company a market cap of $73.81 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 84.02, significantly higher than the industry median of 27.83 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1694197827908927488.png

The above image represents the GF Value of Boston Scientific Corp. With a price of $50.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $50.09, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that it is fairly valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell might raise eyebrows, it's crucial for investors to consider the overall financial health and performance of Boston Scientific Corp. The company's stock is currently fairly valued, and its high price-earnings ratio suggests that investors are expecting high future growth. However, the consistent insider sells over the past year could be a factor to consider in investment decisions.

