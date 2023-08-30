Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Stock Price Soars by 26% Over the Past Three Months

58 minutes ago
Urban Outfitters Inc. (

URBN, Financial), a leading player in the cyclical retail industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. As of August 23, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $35.21, marking a 26.07% increase from its price of $27.39 three months ago. However, the past week has seen a slight dip of 4.59% in the stock price. The company's market capitalization is currently valued at $3.26 billion.

When comparing the current GF Value of $32.12 with the past GF Value of $31.01, it is evident that the stock is fairly valued. This is a shift from three months ago when the stock was modestly undervalued. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

About Urban Outfitters Inc.

Urban Outfitters Inc., founded in 1970, is a Philadelphia-based apparel and home goods retailer. The company operates approximately 700 stores and e-commerce platforms in North America, which accounted for 87% of its fiscal 2023 sales. Its retail nameplates include Urban Outfitters, Free People, FP Movement, and Anthropologie. The company primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel, home goods, accessories, and more. 1694351438055997440.png

Profitability Analysis

Urban Outfitters Inc. has a Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a strong financial health. The company's operating margin of 5.18% is better than 59.01% of the companies in the industry. Its ROE, ROA, and ROIC stand at 10.30%, 4.89%, and 6.67% respectively, outperforming a significant portion of the companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, which is better than 99.9% of the companies in the industry. 1694351460931731456.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank of 6/10 suggests promising future prospects. The 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rate per share are 8.70% and 8.60% respectively, outperforming a majority of the companies in the industry. The company's future 3-year to 5-year total revenue growth rate is estimated at 3.57%, while the EPS growth rate is projected at 18.65%, both of which are better than a significant portion of the companies in the industry. 1694351479743184896.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Urban Outfitters Inc.'s stock are

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 1.18%, 0.33%, and 0.12% of the shares respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Urban Outfitters Inc. operates in a competitive industry with major players such as Boot Barn Holdings Inc(

BOOT, Financial) with a market cap of $2.77 billion, Gap Inc(GPS, Financial) with a market cap of $3.47 billion, and Carter's Inc(CRI, Financial) with a market cap of $2.58 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Urban Outfitters Inc. has demonstrated strong financial health and growth prospects, as evidenced by its profitability and growth ranks. Despite the competitive landscape, the company's stock performance has been impressive, with a significant price increase over the past three months. Based on this analysis, Urban Outfitters Inc. presents a promising investment potential.

