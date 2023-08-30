ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Stock Price Soars by 49% Over the Past Three Months

ACM Research Inc. (

ACMR, Financial), a leading player in the semiconductor industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $895.535 million, with its current price at $14.92, marking a substantial increase from its price of $9.34 three months ago. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 8.77%, and over the past three months, it has soared by 48.68%.

The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The current GF Value of ACMR is $54.4, down from $62.18 three months ago. Despite this decrease, the GF Valuation indicates that the stock is 'Significantly Undervalued', a shift from the 'Possible Value Trap, Think Twice' status three months ago.

Company Overview

ACM Research Inc. operates in the semiconductor industry, developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. This equipment is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The company's main offerings include space alternated phase shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology, both of which provide effective, damage-free cleaning for both conventional two and three-dimensional patterned wafers at process nodes. 1694351461133058048.png

Profitability Analysis

ACM Research Inc. has a Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability compared to other companies in the same industry. The company's Operating Margin is 19.00%, better than 78.85% of 936 companies in the industry. Its ROE stands at 9.95%, better than 62.35% of 935 companies, while its ROA is 5.49%, better than 61.08% of 948 companies. The company's ROIC is 9.78%, better than 63% of 946 companies. Over the past 10 years, ACM Research Inc. has had 7 years of profitability, better than 50.68% of 878 companies. 1694351482796638208.png

Growth Prospects

ACM Research Inc. has a Growth Rank of 10/10, indicating strong growth potential. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 47.00%, better than 93.99% of 865 companies, while its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 31.10%, better than 93.08% of 766 companies. The Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 26.79%, better than 94.44% of 144 companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 21.40%, better than 44.32% of 695 companies. 1694351500416909312.png

Major Stock Holders

The top two holders of ACM Research Inc.'s stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY and

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio). HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds 911,210 shares, accounting for 1.52% of the total shares, while Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 10,100 shares, accounting for 0.02% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

ACM Research Inc. faces competition from Ichor Holdings Ltd(

ICHR, Financial) with a stock market cap of $997.216 million, Indie Semiconductor Inc(INDI, Financial) with a stock market cap of $968.073 million, and Veeco Instruments Inc(VECO, Financial) with a stock market cap of $1.6 billion. Despite the competition, ACM Research Inc.'s recent stock performance and growth prospects place it in a strong position in the semiconductor industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACM Research Inc. has demonstrated strong stock performance over the past three months, with a significant increase in its stock price. The company's high profitability rank, impressive growth prospects, and strong position in the semiconductor industry make it a compelling consideration for investors. Despite facing competition from other companies in the industry, ACM Research Inc.'s recent performance and future growth estimates indicate a promising outlook for the company.

