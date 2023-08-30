Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO): A Modestly Undervalued Gem?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO, Financial) garnered a daily gain of 2.57% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.63, despite a minor 3-month loss of -0.31%. This raises the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? The following analysis unfolds the valuation of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) and offers insights into its financial strength, profitability, and growth.

Company Introduction

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading provider of scientific instruments, laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. As of mid-2023, the firm operates through four segments: analytical technologies (16% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (10%); life science solutions (24%); and lab products and services, including CRO services (54%). With a market cap of $208.60 billion and sales of $43.50 billion, Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO, Financial) is trading at a price of $540.57, which is modestly undervalued compared to its GF Value of $625.34.

GF Value: A Glimpse into Thermo Fisher Scientific's Intrinsic Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that presents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor reflecting the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade.

According to the GF Value, Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The stock is likely to fluctuate around the GF Value Line, with overvaluation indicating poor future returns and undervaluation suggesting higher future returns. Given this, Thermo Fisher Scientific's stock, currently priced at $540.57 per share, is expected to deliver higher long-term returns than its business growth due to its relative undervaluation.

Financial Strength: A Key to Risk Mitigation

Investing in companies with strong financial strength reduces the risk of permanent loss. A great way to gauge a company's financial strength is by examining its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which is lower than 90% of 220 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. However, with a financial strength score of 6 out of 10, Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial condition is fair.

Profitability and Growth: The Twin Pillars of Value Creation

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Thermo Fisher Scientific has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $43.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.63. Its operating margin is 16.3%, which ranks better than 77.58% of 223 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Overall, the profitability of Thermo Fisher Scientific is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Thermo Fisher Scientific's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 21.6%, which ranks better than 71.29% of 202 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.2%, which ranks better than 63.16% of 190 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Profitability Comparison

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, while WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, ROIC should be higher than WACC. For the past 12 months, Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROIC is 8.23, and its WACC is 7.18.

Conclusion

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 63.16% of 190 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To delve deeper into Thermo Fisher Scientific's financials, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

