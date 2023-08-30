Merck (MRK): A Fairly Valued Player in the Pharmaceutical Industry

An In-depth Analysis of Merck's Valuation and Financial Strength

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Merck & Co Inc (

MRK, Financial) recently recorded a daily gain of 4.19%, despite a 3-month loss of -5.72%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at a decent 1.22. But, is the stock fairly valued? This comprehensive analysis explores Merck's valuation and financial strength to answer that question. Read on to understand the intrinsic value of Merck (MRK).

Company Overview

Merck & Co Inc (

MRK, Financial), a leading pharmaceutical company, develops products to treat various conditions across therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. The company's immuno-oncology platform contributes significantly to its overall sales. Merck also has a robust vaccine business, with treatments for hepatitis B, pediatric diseases, HPV, and shingles. The company sells animal health-related drugs as well. Geographically, the United States generates just under half of Merck's sales.

At present, Merck's stock price sits at $111.72, slightly above its GF Value of $105.46. This comparison between the stock price and the GF Value offers an initial insight into the company's fair value.

1694356379940159488.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It's calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it indicates overvaluation and potentially poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and likely to deliver higher future returns.

Considering these factors, Merck appears to be fairly valued. Its long-term stock return is expected to align closely with its business growth rate.

1694356354866610176.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could lead to permanent capital loss. Thus, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing its shares. Merck's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.17, ranking worse than 77.26% of 1007 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. GuruFocus ranks Merck's financial strength as 5 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

1694356408058773504.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. Merck has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with revenues of $58.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.22 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 10.95% is better than 63.48% of 1035 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. GuruFocus ranks Merck's profitability as strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Merck's growth ranks better than 77.41% of 912 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 15.4% and a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 23.9%.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Merck's ROIC is 4.81, and its WACC is 6.34.

1694356432733863936.png

Conclusion

In summary, Merck (

MRK, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company has a fair financial condition and strong profitability. Its growth ranks better than 71.9% of 886 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. For more details on Merck stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.