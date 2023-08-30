Arcus Biosciences: A Modestly Undervalued Opportunity?

An in-depth valuation analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • GF Value analysis
Article's Main Image

Arcus Biosciences Inc (

RCUS, Financial) recently saw a daily gain of 27.7% and a 3-month gain of 29.03%. However, with a Loss Per Share of 3.96, is the stock truly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of Arcus Biosciences, offering insights into its financial strength, profitability, and growth. We invite you to read on and gain a deeper understanding of this intriguing investment opportunity.

Company Overview

Arcus Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing immunotherapies for cancer treatment. The company's product pipeline includes Domvanalimab, Etrumadenant, AB680, and Zimberelimab, and it conducts clinical trials for various types of cancer. Arcus Biosciences operates through a single segment, the business of developing and commercializing immunotherapies.

With a current market cap of $1.80 billion and a stock price of $24.02 per share, Arcus Biosciences (

RCUS, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued when compared to its GF Value of $26.37.

1694357914451443712.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be trading. If the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is likely overvalued, and its future return could be poor. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it is likely undervalued, and its future return could be higher.

According to our valuation method, Arcus Biosciences (

RCUS, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. Given this, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1694357896575320064.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before investing. A good starting point is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio. Arcus Biosciences has no long-term debt, resulting in a cash-to-debt ratio that is better than 99.87% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. This indicates that the financial strength of Arcus Biosciences is fair.

1694357931677450240.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if they have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Arcus Biosciences has been profitable for 1 year over the past 10 years, with revenues of $121.20 million and a Loss Per Share of $3.96 in the past 12 months. However, its operating margin of -258.04% is worse than 54.03% of companies in the Biotechnology industry, indicating poor profitability .

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Arcus Biosciences has a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 65.7%, ranking better than 86.14% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -24.6%, ranking worse than 77.45% of companies in the industry, indicating poor growth .

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, Arcus Biosciences's ROIC was -87.77, while its WACC was 7.93.

1694357948786016256.png

Conclusion

In summary, Arcus Biosciences (

RCUS, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, but its profitability and growth are poor. To learn more about Arcus Biosciences stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.