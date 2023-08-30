Netflix Inc's Winning Formula: A Deep Dive into Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Unpacking the Growth and Competitive Edges of Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $429.31, Netflix Inc has witnessed a surge of 3.91% over a period, marked against a three-month change of 20.29%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that Netflix Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

1694363911270170624.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Netflix Inc's GF Score components are as follows:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in profitability and growth, and solid ranks in financial strength, GF value, and momentum, GuruFocus assigned Netflix Inc the GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Netflix Inc Business

Netflix Inc, with a market cap of $190.25 billion and sales of $32.13 billion, is the world's largest streaming video on demand service, available in almost every country worldwide except China. The company primarily generates revenue from subscriptions to its eponymous service, delivering original and third-party digital video content to PCs, internet-connected TVs, and consumer electronic devices. With an operating margin of 17.51%, Netflix Inc has demonstrated a strong ability to generate profit from its operations.

1694363935630688256.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Netflix Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Netflix Inc stands impressively at 7.37, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. With an Altman Z-Score of 5.54, Netflix Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.53, Netflix Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Netflix Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Netflix Inc Operating Margin has increased (75.30%) over the past five years. Furthermore, Netflix Inc's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years. This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. Netflix Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Netflix Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 16.2%, which outperforms better than 84.46% of 959 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Moreover, Netflix Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years.

1694363959970234368.png

Next Steps

Given Netflix Inc's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. For investors seeking to identify more companies with strong GF Scores, consider becoming a GuruFocus Premium member and using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
