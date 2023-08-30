Alphabet Inc ( GOOGL, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at 132.85, Alphabet Inc has witnessed a surge of 2.92% over a period, marked against a three-month change of 7.99%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that Alphabet Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Alphabet Inc's GF Score components are as follows:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and decent ranks in GF value and momentum, GuruFocus assigned Alphabet Inc the GF Score of 98 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Alphabet Inc Business

Alphabet Inc, with a market cap of $1.68 trillion and sales of $289.53 billion, is a holding company. Internet media giant Google is a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google's other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue. Sales of hardware such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart home products, which include Nest and Google Home, also contribute to other revenue. Alphabet's moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it bets on technology to enhance health (Verily), provide faster internet access (Google Fiber), enable self-driving cars (Waymo), and more.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Alphabet Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure.

The Interest Coverage ratio for Alphabet Inc stands impressively at 237.41, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5.

With an Altman Z-Score of 10.86, Alphabet Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability.

With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.1, Alphabet Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Alphabet Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit.

Alphabet Inc Operating Margin has increased (11.07%) over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: 23.82; 2019: 22.20; 2020: 22.59; 2021: 30.55; 2022: 26.46; .

Alphabet Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Alphabet Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business.

The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 22.9%, which outperforms better than 73.74% of 514 companies in the Interactive Media industry

Moreover, Alphabet Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 21.8, and the rate over the past five years is 25.4. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given Alphabet Inc's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores Alphabet Inc's robust financial health, consistent profitability, and impressive growth, making it a compelling investment opportunity for value investors.

