TrueCar Inc's Rocky Road Ahead: Unraveling the Factors Limiting Outperformance

Decoding the GF Score and Its Implications for TrueCar Inc's Future Performance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Long-established in the Interactive Media industry, TrueCar Inc (

TRUE, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 12.44%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 0.21%. However, fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of TrueCar Inc.

1694379686236258304.png

Deciphering the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned TrueCar Inc the GF Score of 63 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding TrueCar Inc's Business

TrueCar Inc is a data-driven online platform operating on common technology infrastructure, powered by proprietary data and analytics. It customizes and operates its platform for affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions like PenFed and American Express; membership-based organizations like Consumer Reports, AARP, Sam's Club, and AAA; and employee buying programs for large enterprises such as IBM and Walmart. The company enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar Certified Dealers. With a market cap of $223.8 million and sales of $151.99 million, the company's operating margin stands at -53.38%.

1694379704137547776.png

Profitability Breakdown

TrueCar Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Operating Margin has declined over the past five years ((-309,441.00%)), as shown by the following data: 2018: -9.87; 2019: -18.16; 2020: -3.68; 2021: -14.45; 2022: -40.81. Additionally, TrueCar Inc's Gross Margin has also declined over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 92.20; 2019: 91.69; 2020: 92.27; 2021: 90.40; 2022: 89.96. This trend underscores the company's struggles to convert its revenue into profits.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where TrueCar Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -17.7 per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 86.96% of 514 companies in the Interactive Media industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market. Lastly, TrueCar Inc predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

1694379722529570816.png

Conclusion

Given TrueCar Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a strong reputation in the Interactive Media industry, its declining profitability and growth ranks signal potential headwinds. Investors should tread carefully and consider these factors when making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.