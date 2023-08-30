Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

16 minutes ago
Overview of the Transaction

On August 22, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to its position in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (

NRGX, Financial), acquiring an additional 36,246 shares. This transaction, priced at $17.1 per share, increased the firm's total holdings in NRGX to 6,075,774 shares, representing 2.71% of its portfolio. The firm now holds a 13.59% stake in NRGX, indicating a significant investment in the company.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., based at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, spread across 624 stocks. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1694409344327614464.png

Insight into PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (

NRGX, Financial) is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $757.767 million. As of the date of this article, the stock is trading at $16.9496, with a PE percentage of 5.03. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The company's GF Score stands at 36/100, indicating a potential for future performance.1694409325209976832.png

Evaluation of NRGX's Financial Health

NRGX's financial health can be assessed through various metrics. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 3/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. Its Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating a lack of growth. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, and its Altman Z score is not available due to insufficient data. The company's cash to debt ratio is also not available.

Performance Analysis of NRGX

NRGX has demonstrated strong performance in certain areas. The company's ROE is 20.87, and its ROA is 15.03. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 51.80%. However, the company's gross margin growth and EBITDA growth are not available due to insufficient data.

Momentum Assessment of NRGX

NRGX's momentum can be evaluated using various indicators. The company's RSI 5 Day is 63.65, its RSI 9 Day is 64.32, and its RSI 14 Day is 64.91. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 6.72, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 5.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of additional shares in NRGX signifies a strong belief in the company's potential. Despite some areas of concern in NRGX's financial health and growth, the company's strong performance and momentum indicators may offer promising prospects for value investors. As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
