Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

11 minutes ago
On August 22, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. added 2,921,068 shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (

NPCT, Financial), marking a significant transaction in the investment landscape. The trade action resulted in a 0.27% change in the firm's portfolio, with the traded shares priced at $9.67 each. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund, a diversified, closed-end management investment company, seeks total return through high current income and capital appreciation, while giving special consideration to certain impact and environmental, social and governance criteria. The company operates in a single segment and is based in the USA.

Unpacking the Transaction

The transaction saw Saba Capital Management, L.P. increase its stake in NPCT by 7,891 shares. This move had no significant impact on the firm's portfolio. Following the transaction, the firm now holds a total of 2,921,068 shares in NPCT, representing 0.74% of its portfolio. Furthermore, Saba Capital Management, L.P. now holds a 10.16% stake in NPCT.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, is known for its strategic investment philosophy. The firm currently holds 624 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1694409385205301248.png

Analysis of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (

NPCT, Financial), with a market capitalization of $282.338 million, is currently trading at $9.8187 per share. The company's PE percentage is not applicable as it is currently at a loss. Due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value of the stock cannot be evaluated. The stock has seen a gain of 1.54% since the transaction, despite a year-to-date decline of 6.13% and a 35.36% decrease since its IPO. The stock's GF Score stands at 19/100, indicating poor future performance potential.1694409366586785792.png

Financial Health and Growth of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

NPCT's financial health and growth metrics reveal a mixed picture. The company's Altman Z score and cash to debt ratio are not applicable due to insufficient data. The company's Profitability Rank is 1/10, indicating low profitability, while its Growth Rank is 0/10, suggesting no growth. The company's revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth over the past three years are also not applicable due to insufficient data.

Momentum of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

NPCT's momentum indicators show a downward trend. The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day stand at 17.10, 26.42, and 32.85 respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are -8.56 and -18.44 respectively, indicating a negative momentum.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of NPCT shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. However, the transaction's impact on the stock and the firm's portfolio remains to be seen, given NPCT's current financial health and growth metrics.

