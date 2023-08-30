Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

11 minutes ago
On August 21, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. added 10,573 shares to its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (

EMO, Financial), bringing its total stake to 2,386,350 shares. The transaction, which was executed at a trade price of $31.59 per share, resulted in a trade change of 0.45 and had a 0.01 impact on the firm's portfolio. The traded stock now represents 1.97% of the firm's portfolio, with the firm holding 18.66% of the traded stock.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a firm with a diverse investment philosophy. The firm has a total equity of $3.84 billion and holds 624 stocks in its portfolio. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Financial Services and Technology.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc: A Brief Overview

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (

EMO, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company, which went public on June 10, 2011, aims to provide long-term investors with a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $398.708 million. The stock's current price is $31.18. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated.

Analysis of the Trade

The trade price of $31.59 per share indicates the firm's confidence in the traded stock. With the firm now holding 2,386,350 shares of the traded stock, it is clear that the stock holds a significant position in the firm's portfolio. The firm's holdings in the traded stock stand at 18.66%, further emphasizing the importance of this stock to the firm's investment strategy.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO, the stock has seen a decrease of 67.02%, and a year-to-date increase of 13.01%. The stock's GF Score is 41/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, its Profitability Rank is 2/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10. The stock's GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are also 0/10 and 8/10 respectively.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating a lack of financial stability. The stock's ROE and ROA are -7.94 and -5.44 respectively, and its gross margin growth is 0.00. The stock's cash to debt ratio is also 0.00, further highlighting its financial instability.

Momentum of the Traded Stock

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 62.69, 58.29, and 58.20 respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month and momentum index 12 - 1 month are 6.25 and 5.04 respectively. These figures indicate a moderate momentum for the stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc is a significant move that further solidifies the stock's position in the firm's portfolio. Despite the stock's poor financial health and performance indicators, the firm's continued investment suggests a belief in the stock's potential. However, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

