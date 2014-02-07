GMO Commentary: Does Democracy Matter for Emerging Sovereign Debt?

White paper by Eamon Aghdasi and Mina Tomovska

Summary
  • How to invest in autocratic countries has long been an issue in EM. We offer a new way to build EM debt portfolios that prioritize democracy while preserving key characteristics of the asset class.
Executive Summary

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing war have prompted new and difficult questions for sovereign debt investors. One such question is how best to approach illiberal and autocratic countries, like Russia, within the asset class. Indeed, this question may be more important now than ever in the wake of such an event (in which a relatively undemocratic country within emerging debt benchmarks 1 attacked a relatively democratic one), particularly amid continued investor interest in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sustainability. In this paper we outline a process by which investors can develop an emerging hard currency debt portfolio that prioritizes freedom and democracy while preserving the key investment characteristics of the asset class. We believe such an approach may help investors reduce exposure to certain costly political events akin to the ones witnessed in 2022. At the very least, it should help sustainability-conscious investors to establish emerging debt portfolios that are freer, more democratic, and better aligned with their own values.

The undemocratic nature of emerging countries is a longstanding issue

Are emerging countries more undemocratic or unfree? Undoubtedly, defining – let alone measuring – such concepts can be elusive and subject to debate. Though one may be tempted to answer such a question by focusing on anecdotes and news developments – an allegation of voter fraud in a recent election, an arrest of an opposing politician, a closing of a popular news outlet, and so on – we prefer a more systematic approach. Unfortunately for emerging debt investors, the data do not paint an encouraging picture.

First, a note on data: while a number of organizations measure the extent to which countries are free, open, and democratic, for the purposes of this paper we will use the World Bank’s Voice & Accountability (V&A) metric as a proxy for this broad theme. One of six Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGIs) established in the mid-1990s, V&A captures “perceptions of the extent to which a country's citizens are able to participate in selecting their government, as well as freedom of expression, freedom of association, and a free media.” 2 We find this metric especially suitable for this paper, given its long and respected track record, breadth of country coverage, and use of a wide range of sources in its methodology.

In our 2021 paper 3 on the integration of ESG factors (including V&A) in sovereign debt investing, we discussed at length a conundrum for emerging sovereign debt investors: the inverse relationship between the strength of countries’ ESG characteristics and their overall level of development. In plain words, richer countries tend to perform better with regard to ESG, while poorer countries tend to perform worse. We are hardly the first to shed light on this fact, but in recent years as the conversation around ESG investing has become more sophisticated, we sense a growing recognition of the link between income and ESG at the country level. 4 The key implication is that investors in emerging country asset classes will, all things being equal, hold a worse portfolio in terms of ESG than their developed country counterparts.

Unsurprisingly, the “G” in ESG is no exception, and countries which feature better governance tend to be richer and more developed. Numerous economists have expounded on this relationship in recent decades, albeit with varying nomenclatures. In an earlier work on the subject, Hall and Jones (1999) referred to “social infrastructure” in explaining differences in output per worker, concluding that:

A country’s long-run economic performance is determined primarily by the institutions and government policies that make up the economic environment within which individuals and firms make investments, create and transfer ideas, and produce goods and services. 5

While the causal relationship between governance and economic outcomes can be debated, the correlation between the two is clear. Exhibit 1 below plots per capita GDP against a straight average of the aforementioned WGIs. Meanwhile, Exhibit 2 shows average scores across the six dimensions for EMBIG countries versus those of advanced economies, 6 with worse governance outcomes for the EMBIG category across each of the six WGIs, including V&A. In plain terms, emerging debt and other asset classes focusing on developing countries will tend to feature significantly greater corruption, poorer regulatory quality, greater political instability, and weaker democratic institutions than those focused on developed countries.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
