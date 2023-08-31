Is Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) Fairly Valued?

An in-depth analysis of Marathon Oil Corp's current valuation

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Marathon Oil Corp (

MRO, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -1.46%, a 3-month gain of 9.23%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.17. This prompts an essential question: Is the stock fairly valued? In this article, we explore Marathon Oil's valuation analysis to provide a comprehensive answer.

Introduction to Marathon Oil Corp (MRO, Financial)

Marathon Oil is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. As of the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 343 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022 at a ratio of 70% oil and NGLs and 30% natural gas.

With a current share price of $25.73 and a market cap of $15.60 billion, the GF Value estimates Marathon Oil to be fairly valued. This valuation is based on a comparison between the stock price and the GF Value, an estimation of fair value. This comparison provides a basis for a deeper exploration of the company's value, integrating financial assessment with essential company details.

1694477178642628608.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

  1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.
  2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  3. Future estimates of the business performance.

Our analysis indicates that Marathon Oil stock is fairly valued. As such, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1694477155083223040.png

Financial Strength of Marathon Oil

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to review the financial strength of Marathon Oil before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Marathon Oil has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which is worse than 88.21% of 1018 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Marathon Oil at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Marathon Oil is fair.

1694477202835374080.png

Profitability and Growth of Marathon Oil

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Marathon Oil has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.17. Its operating margin is 36.6%, which ranks better than 78.93% of 968 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Marathon Oil at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Marathon Oil is 20.6%, which ranks better than 72.33% of 853 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.3%, which ranks better than 67.92% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Marathon Oil's return on invested capital is 10.67, and its cost of capital is 11.16.

1694477221311283200.png

Conclusion

In short, the stock of Marathon Oil (

MRO, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 67.92% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Marathon Oil stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.