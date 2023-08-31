Durable Capital Partners LP Reduces Stake in Warby Parker Inc

19 minutes ago
Durable Capital Partners LP, a renowned investment firm, has recently made a significant transaction in its portfolio. The firm reduced its stake in Warby Parker Inc (

WRBY, Financial), a leading designer and developer of prescription glasses and contacts. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of Durable Capital Partners LP and Warby Parker Inc, and discuss the implications of this move for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

On August 21, 2023, Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Warby Parker Inc by 402,535 shares, a change of -3.99%. The transaction was executed at a price of $12.23 per share, leaving the firm with a total of 9,690,563 shares in Warby Parker Inc. This move had a -0.04% impact on Durable Capital Partners LP's portfolio, and the firm now holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Warby Parker Inc. Furthermore, Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8.28% of Warby Parker Inc's total shares.

Profile of Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP is an investment firm located at 5425 Wisconsin Avenue Suite #802, Chevy Chase, MD 20815. The firm holds 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $11.4 billion. Its top holdings include FirstService Corp (

FSV, Financial), Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial), HubSpot Inc (HUBS, Financial), Roper Technologies Inc (ROP, Financial), and Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial). The firm's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Technology and Healthcare sectors.1694499957760851968.png

Overview of Warby Parker Inc

Warby Parker Inc, with a market cap of $1.45 billion, operates at the intersection of design, technology, healthcare, and social enterprise. The company primarily generates revenue from the sales of eyewear products, optical services, and accessories through its stores, website, and mobile apps. The company's stock price currently stands at $12.34, with a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating that the company is at a loss. The company's GF Score is 22/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential.1694499930686619648.png

Warby Parker Inc's Financial Performance

Warby Parker Inc's financial strength is ranked 6/10, while its profitability rank is 2/10. The company's growth rank and momentum rank are both 0/10, indicating a lack of growth and momentum. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 2.86, suggesting a moderate risk of financial distress.

Other Gurus Holding Warby Parker Inc

Baron Funds is the largest guru holding Warby Parker Inc, while

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) is another notable guru holding the stock. The holdings of these gurus in Warby Parker Inc further highlight the stock's significance in the investment world.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Durable Capital Partners LP's recent reduction in its stake in Warby Parker Inc is a significant move that could have implications for value investors. While Warby Parker Inc's financial performance and growth potential appear to be weak, the stock's significance in the portfolios of renowned gurus such as Baron Funds and

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) suggests that it may still hold value for certain investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

