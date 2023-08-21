Sylebra Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Impinj Inc

23 minutes ago
On August 21, 2023,

Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) added 48,171 shares of Impinj Inc (PI, Financial) to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings to 3,639,419 shares. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $58.45 per share, making a 0.12% impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds 13.55% of Impinj Inc's total shares, representing 8.72% of its portfolio.

About Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio)

Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) is a Hong Kong-based investment firm with a focus on the technology and industrial sectors. The firm's portfolio consists of 22 stocks, with a total equity of $2.44 billion. Its top holdings include Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial), Impinj Inc (PI, Financial), RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial), Elastic NV (ESTC, Financial), and PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT, Financial).1694590557495492608.png

Impinj Inc: A Brief Overview

Impinj Inc, listed under the symbol PI, is a US-based company that operates a platform enabling wireless connectivity to everyday items. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product and a connectivity layer that provides power to and communicates bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and its stock is currently trading at $62.29. The company's GF Value is 104.02, indicating a possible value trap. The stock's price to GF Value is 0.60, suggesting it may be undervalued.1694590537874538496.png

Financial Health and Performance of Impinj Inc

Impinj Inc's financial health is rated 4/10 according to its Financial Strength rank. The company's profitability is rated 3/10 based on its Profitability Rank. The company's growth is rated 7/10 according to its Growth Rank. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.37, and its ROE and ROA are -105.58 and -4.24 respectively.

Impinj Inc's Stock Performance

Since its IPO on July 21, 2016, Impinj Inc's stock has gained 246.06%. However, the stock has declined by 43.51% year-to-date. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 6.57%. The stock's GF Score is 75/100, indicating a likely average performance. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 3, and its Altman Z Score is 2.76.

Impinj Inc's Stock Momentum

Impinj Inc's stock has an RSI 5 Day of 68.30, an RSI 9 Day of 49.74, and an RSI 14 Day of 40.74. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -32.73, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -12.04.

Conclusion

Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent addition of Impinj Inc shares to its portfolio indicates the firm's confidence in the stock's potential. Despite the stock's year-to-date decline, its GF Score and undervalued status suggest it may have average performance potential. However, investors should consider the company's financial health and profitability before making investment decisions. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before investing.

