Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. Increases Stake in Funko Inc

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Firm boosts holding in FNKO
Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., a London-based investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in Funko Inc. (

FNKO, Financial). The transaction, which took place on August 23, 2023, saw the firm add 63,301 shares to its holdings, marking a 1.03% change in its stake in the company.

About Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. is a prominent investment firm located in London. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around identifying undervalued companies with strong growth potential. As of the transaction date, the firm's equity stood at $142 million, spread across four stocks. Its top holdings include Funko Inc (

FNKO, Financial), Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX, Financial), Open Lending Corp (LPRO, Financial), and Hagerty Inc (HGTY, Financial). The firm's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors. 1694711384845058048.png

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. acquire an additional 63,301 shares in Funko Inc at a trade price of $6.24 per share. This acquisition increased the firm's total holdings in Funko Inc to 6,187,224 shares, representing 27.1% of its portfolio and 11.94% of Funko Inc's total shares. The transaction had a 0.28% impact on the firm's portfolio.

Overview of Funko Inc

Funko Inc, a US-based company, is a leading player in the pop culture consumer products industry. The company creates unique and fun products that allow customers to express their affinity for their favorite movie, TV show, video game, musician, or sports team. Funko Inc's product portfolio includes Pop, Dorbz, Mystery Vinyl, Plush, Action Figures, and others. The company's market cap stands at $306.922 million. 1694711366092324864.png

Funko Inc's Performance and Rankings

As of the transaction date, Funko Inc's stock price stood at $5.925, marking a 5.05% decrease since the transaction and a 45.34% decrease year-to-date. The company's GF Score is 67/100, indicating a potential for poor performance. Funko Inc's financial strength is ranked 4/10, while its profitability rank and growth rank stand at 6/10 and 7/10 respectively. The company's GF Value Rank is 4/10, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued. However, GuruFocus' GF Value Line labeled the stock a possible value trap based on the company's low Piotroski F-score of 3 out of 9 and weak Altman Z-score of 1.39.

Funko Inc's Financials and Momentum

Funko Inc's financials reveal a cash to debt ratio of 0.09 and a return on equity (ROE) of -46.32%. The company's return on assets (ROA) stands at -15.11%. In terms of momentum, the company's RSI 14 Day is 37.70, indicating a potential oversold condition.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC: The Largest Guru Holder of Funko Inc

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC is currently the largest guru holder of Funko Inc. The significance of this holding lies in the potential influence it has on the stock's performance and the confidence it instills in other investors.

In conclusion, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Funko Inc is a strategic move that not only expands its portfolio but also increases its influence in the company. This transaction could potentially impact the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio in the long run.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
