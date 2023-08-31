Kingstone Companies Inc ( KINS, Financial), a multi-line regional property and casualty insurance holding company, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 27.04% from $1.3 to $1.78, reflecting a positive market sentiment. The company's market cap stands at $19.146 million, indicating its size and influence in the insurance industry. The stock's performance over the past week has also been impressive, with a gain of 27.99%.

GF Value and Valuation of Kingstone Companies Inc ( KINS , Financial)

The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The GF Value of Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) is currently $4.67, which is significantly higher than its current price of $1.78. This suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued. However, three months ago, the GF Value was the same, but the stock price was lower, indicating a possible value trap. Investors should think twice before making investment decisions based on past GF Valuation.

Introduction to Kingstone Companies Inc ( KINS , Financial)

Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) operates in the insurance industry, offering insurance policies to small and mid-sized businesses as well as individuals. The company's diverse portfolio of insurance products and its regional presence make it a key player in the industry.

Profitability Analysis of Kingstone Companies Inc ( KINS , Financial)

The Profitability Rank of Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) is 6/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability. The company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are -36.07%, -4.27%, and -3.80% respectively. These figures suggest that the company's profitability is lower than the industry average. However, the company has managed to maintain profitability for 7 out of the past 10 years, which is better than 30.06% of the companies in the industry.

Growth Analysis of Kingstone Companies Inc ( KINS , Financial)

The Growth Rank of Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) is 4/10, indicating a moderate growth rate. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rate per share are -3.20% and 7.90% respectively. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is -56.80%, which is lower than the industry average. These figures suggest that the company's growth has been inconsistent over the past few years.

Overview of Kingstone Companies Inc ( KINS , Financial) Stock Holders

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder of Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) stock, holding 339,689 shares, which accounts for 3.16% of the company's total shares.

Competitive Analysis of Kingstone Companies Inc ( KINS , Financial)

Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) faces competition from several companies in the insurance industry. Hallmark Financial Services Inc ( HALL, Financial) has a stock market cap of $4.346 million, Conifer Holdings Inc ( CNFR, Financial) has a market cap of $18.323 million, and Unico American Corp ( UNAM, Financial) has a market cap of $0.053 million. Despite the competition, Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) has managed to maintain a competitive position in the market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kingstone Companies Inc ( KINS, Financial) has shown a significant increase in its stock price over the past three months. Despite the challenges in profitability and growth, the company has managed to maintain a competitive position in the insurance industry. The stock is currently undervalued according to the GF Value, suggesting potential value for investors. However, investors should consider the company's past GF Valuation and other financial indicators before making investment decisions.