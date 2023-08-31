Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Stock Soars by 41% in the Past Three Months

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (

DLR, Financial), a leading player in the REITs industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $39.32 billion, with the current stock price at $129.91, marking a substantial increase from the past price of $96.93. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 3.81%, and over the past three months, it has soared by 40.72%.

GF Value and Valuation

The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The current GF Value of DLR is $152.58, which is lower than the past GF Value of $157.77. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued, offering potential for investment. However, three months ago, the GF Valuation suggested a possible value trap, urging investors to think twice before investing.

About Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. operates over 300 data centers worldwide, offering a range of services from retail co-location to "cold shells". The company has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital Realty has been focusing more on providing higher-level service to tenants and moving more into the co-location business. The company operates as a real estate investment trust. 1694713830099124224.png

Profitability Analysis

The Profitability Rank of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 7/10, indicating a strong profitability potential. The company's Operating Margin is 13.39%, better than 12.16% in 666 companies. The ROE is 2.47%, better than 39.54% in 741 companies, and the ROA is 1.06%, better than 39.54% in 746 companies. The ROIC is 1.53%, better than 16.54% in 671 companies. The company has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, better than 99.87% in 748 companies. 1694713849002852352.png

Growth Prospects

The Growth Rank of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 6/10, indicating a promising growth potential. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 0.90%, better than 49.76% in 633 companies, and the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 2.10%, better than 61.52% in 551 companies. The Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 9.51%, better than 86.5% in 200 companies. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -22.10%, better than 19.23% in 494 companies. The 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 13.70%, better than 73.65% in 296 companies, and the EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 36.15%, better than 93.06% in 72 companies. 1694713865935257600.png

Top Holders

The top three holders of Digital Realty Trust Inc.'s stock are

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio), Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio). Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) holds 525,607 shares, accounting for 0.17% of the total shares. Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) holds 376,936 shares, accounting for 0.12% of the total shares. Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) holds 103,395 shares, accounting for 0.03% of the total shares.

Competitors

The top three competitors of Digital Realty Trust Inc. are Crown Castle Inc(

CCI, Financial) with a market cap of $43.63 billion, Weyerhaeuser Co(WY, Financial) with a market cap of $24.39 billion, and SBA Communications Corp(SBAC, Financial) with a market cap of $24.06 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Realty Trust Inc. has shown a strong performance in the stock market over the past three months, with a significant increase in its stock price. The company's profitability and growth prospects are promising, and it has a strong presence in the REITs industry. However, investors should carefully consider the company's GF Valuation and the performance of its competitors before making investment decisions.

