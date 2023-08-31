Acme United Corp (ACU) Stock Price Soars by 21.30% Over the Past Three Months

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Acme United Corp (

ACU, Financial), a leading supplier in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, has seen a significant increase in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen from $25.78 to $31, marking a 21.30% increase. However, the past week has seen a slight decrease of 8.20%. The company's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, is currently at $37.73, indicating that the stock is 'Modestly Undervalued'. This is a slight increase from the past GF Value of $37.01, which suggested that the stock was 'Significantly Undervalued'. The company's market capitalization stands at $110.609 million.

Company Overview

Acme United Corp is a renowned supplier of first aid and medical products, cutting technology, and other products to various markets including school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets. The company's principal products sold across all segments are first aid kits and medical products, scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, and sharpening tools. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and Europe, with the majority of its revenue derived from the United States. 1694713977688293376.png

Profitability Analysis

Acme United Corp has a Profitability Rank of 9/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 4.33%, which is better than 47.63% of companies in the same industry. The company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are 4.86%, 2.33%, and 4.63% respectively, all of which are above average compared to other companies in the industry. The company has consistently shown profitability over the past 10 years, better than 99.94% of companies. 1694714005198733312.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating strong growth potential. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 8.10% and 7.80% respectively, better than over half of the companies in the same industry. However, the company's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates show mixed results, with a decrease of 20.00% over the past three years but an increase of 5.50% over the past five years. 1694714026744872960.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of the company's stock are

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio). Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holds 141,115 shares, accounting for 3.98% of the total shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 125,607 shares, accounting for 3.52% of the total shares. Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) holds 9,041 shares, accounting for 0.25% of the total shares.

Competitor Analysis

Acme United Corp faces competition from Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc (

GROV, Financial) with a market capitalization of $121.859 million, Peregrine Industries Inc (PGID, Financial) with a market capitalization of $15.626 million, and Naples Soap Co Inc (NASO, Financial) with a market capitalization of $40.232 million.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acme United Corp has shown strong performance over the past three months with a significant increase in its stock price. The company's profitability and growth ranks indicate a high level of profitability and strong growth potential. However, the company faces competition from other companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Despite the competition, the company's consistent profitability and strong growth potential make it a promising investment.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.