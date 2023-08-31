Is Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Modestly Undervalued?

Rockwell Automation Inc ( ROK, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 1.57% and a 3-month gain of 7.27%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 12.26. With these metrics, we aim to answer the question: Is Rockwell Automation's stock modestly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of the company. Keep reading to understand the intrinsic value of Rockwell Automation's stock.

Company Overview

Rockwell Automation is a leading automation competitor, spun off from Rockwell International in 2001. The company operates through three segments - intelligent devices, software and control, and lifecycle services. The intelligent devices segment includes drives, sensors, and industrial components. The software and control segment provides information and network and security software, while the lifecycle services segment offers consulting and maintenance services as well as its Sensia JV with SLB. The company's current stock price is $302.22, while the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, stands at $333.73.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of the intrinsic value of a stock, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it indicates overvaluation and potentially poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, suggesting higher future returns.

With a market cap of $34.70 billion and a current price of $302.22 per share, Rockwell Automation ( ROK, Financial) shows signs of being modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength Analysis

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing in its stock. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage offer valuable insights into a company's financial strength. Rockwell Automation's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11 is inferior to 91.21% of 2720 companies in the Industrial Products industry. Overall, Rockwell Automation's financial strength is rated 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with consistent long-term profitability, is generally less risky. Rockwell Automation has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. With an operating margin of 18.87%, it ranks better than 90.15% of 2801 companies in the Industrial Products industry. Overall, Rockwell Automation's profitability is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Company growth is a vital factor in valuation. The faster a company grows, the more likely it is to create value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Rockwell Automation's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 5.8%, which ranks below 51.52% of 2669 companies in the Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.4%, which ranks below 52.35% of 2359 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Rockwell Automation's ROIC was 13.91, while its WACC stood at 11.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rockwell Automation's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks below 52.35% of 2359 companies in the Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Rockwell Automation's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.