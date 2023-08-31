Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Significantly Undervalued?

Enphase Energy Inc ( ENPH, Financial) saw a daily loss of -3.49%, and a 3-month loss of -22.75%. Despite these losses, the company reported a promising Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.97. The question that arises is - is the stock significantly undervalued? This article provides an in-depth analysis of Enphase Energy's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the financials and performance of the company.

Company Overview

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. A majority of its revenue is derived from the United States. Despite a recent drop in share price, the stock's intrinsic value, as estimated by the GF Value, stands at a robust $403.68. This discrepancy between the stock price and its intrinsic value indicates that Enphase Energy's stock could be significantly undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an internal adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on the summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

As per our GF Value estimation, Enphase Energy's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. This is based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $125.81 per share, Enphase Energy's stock seems to be significantly undervalued. This indicates that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Enphase Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.39, which is worse than 57.93% of 820 companies in the Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Enphase Energy at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Enphase Energy is fair.

Profitability and Growth

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Enphase Energy has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.80 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.97. Its operating margin is 22.66%, which ranks better than 84.62% of 936 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Enphase Energy at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Enphase Energy is 50.4%, which ranks better than 94.34% of 865 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 60.9%, which ranks better than 86.07% of 768 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Enphase Energy's ROIC is 52.7 while its WACC came in at 12.86.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Enphase Energy ( ENPH, Financial) gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 86.07% of 768 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Enphase Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

