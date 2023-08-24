Is Boeing Co (BA) Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive Analysis

On August 24, 2023, Boeing Co ( BA, Financial) closed at $223.05, experiencing a daily loss of 2.42%. Despite this, the stock has seen a 3-month gain of 12.82%. With a reported Loss Per Share of 7.49, the question arises: Is Boeing Co (BA) fairly valued? This article presents a detailed valuation analysis of Boeing Co. Keep reading to gain valuable insights.

Introduction to Boeing Co

Boeing Co ( BA, Financial) is a leading aerospace and defense company. It operates in four segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; global services; and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus, producing aircraft with seating capacity starting from 130. Its defense, space, and security segment competes with companies like Lockheed and Northrop to create military aircraft and weaponry. Boeing's global services provide aftermarket support to airlines.

Currently, the stock price of Boeing Co ( BA, Financial) stands at $223.05, while the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $230.89. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated considering three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, the stock of Boeing Co ( BA, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. With its current price of $223.05 per share and a market cap of $134.50 billion, the stock appears to be trading at its fair value. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of Boeing Co

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to analyze a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage.

Boeing Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.26, ranking worse than 66.32% of 285 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. This gives Boeing Co an overall financial strength rating of 3 out of 10, indicating poor financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if the company has demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Boeing Co has been profitable for 6 years over the past 10 years. In the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $73.60 billion and a Loss Per Share of $7.49. Its operating margin of -4.63% is worse than 74.56% of 283 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. GuruFocus ranks Boeing Co's profitability as fair.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Faster-growing companies create more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Boeing Co is -6.1%, ranking worse than 72.8% of 261 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, ranking worse than 0% of 227 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry, indicating poor growth.

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, ROIC should be higher than WACC. For the past 12 months, Boeing Co's ROIC is -3.54, and its WACC is 10.72.

Conclusion

Overall, Boeing Co ( BA, Financial) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of 227 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about Boeing Co's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

