Long-established in the Aerospace & Defense industry, Draganfly Inc ( DPRO, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 8.6%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 18.5%. However, fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Draganfly Inc.

Decoding the GF Score

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Draganfly Inc the GF Score of 56 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Draganfly Inc's Business

Draganfly Inc is a Canada-based company with a market cap of $43.42 million. It is engaged in the provision of engineering services and the manufacture of commercial unmanned vehicle systems and software. The company operates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It generates revenue through product sales and consulting. Product sales revenue consists of internally assembled multi-rotor helicopters, industrial aerial video systems, civilian small unmanned aerial systems or vehicles, and wireless video systems. Consulting service includes custom engineering and training and simulation consulting.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Draganfly Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's Altman Z-Score is just -11.06, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years.

Profitability Breakdown

Draganfly Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. Draganfly Inc's Operating Margin has declined over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: -41.89; 2019: -241.88; 2020: -193.47; 2021: -272.95; 2022: -353.82. Additionally, Draganfly Inc's Gross Margin has also declined over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 67.41; 2019: 84.20; 2020: 40.33; 2021: 37.47; 2022: 10.40. This trend underscores the company's struggles to convert its revenue into profits.

With a Piotroski F-Score of 2, Draganfly Inc's financial health appears concerning. This score, rooted in Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, evaluates a company's profitability, liquidity, and operating efficiency. Given its rating, Draganfly Inc might be facing challenges in these areas.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Draganfly Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank.

Conclusion

Given Draganfly Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a rich history and a strong reputation in the Aerospace & Defense industry, its current financial indicators suggest that it may struggle to maintain its historical performance. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

