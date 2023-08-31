Profire Energy Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 64% Surge in Just 3 Months

Price change analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Analysis of PFIE's high price change
Article's Main Image

Profire Energy Inc (

PFIE, Financial), a leading player in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $107.042 million, with its current stock price at $2.25, marking a substantial increase from its price of $1.15 three months ago. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 31.56%, and over the past three months, it has seen a gain of 64.20%. The company's current GF Value is $2.31, up from $2.06 three months ago. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently fairly valued, a significant improvement from being significantly undervalued three months ago.

Company Overview

Profire Energy Inc is an oilfield technology company operating primarily in the United States. The company specializes in developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gas industry, creating burner-management systems used on various oilfield natural-draft fire tube vessels. In addition to these systems, Profire Energy also sells complementary oilfield products to its customers. The majority of the company's revenue comes from its operations in the United States. 1694730219262312448.png

Profitability Analysis

Profire Energy Inc has a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong profitability compared to its industry peers. The company's operating margin stands at 19.61%, better than 66.56% of the companies in the industry. Its ROE, ROA, and ROIC are 17.86%, 15.62%, and 20.16% respectively, all of which are better than the majority of the companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 8 years of profitability, better than 75.53% of the companies in the industry. 1694730244134535168.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 3/10, indicating poor growth compared to its industry peers. The 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rate per share are 5.40% and -3.10% respectively. However, the company's future total revenue growth rate is estimated to be 19.35%, better than 93.61% of the companies in the industry. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 26.00%, better than 53.03% of the companies in the industry. 1694730262119710720.png

Major Stock Holders

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) are the top two holders of Profire Energy Inc's stock. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holds 2,033,761 shares, accounting for 4.3% of the company's stock, while Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,356,195 shares, accounting for 2.86% of the company's stock.

Competitive Landscape

Profire Energy Inc operates in a competitive industry with companies like Flotek Industries Inc (

FTK, Financial) with a stock market cap of $123.445 million, Smart Sand Inc (SND, Financial) with a stock market cap of $77.306 million, and Dawson Geophysical Co (DWSN, Financial) with a stock market cap of $44.751 million.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Profire Energy Inc has shown impressive stock performance, profitability, and growth prospects. The company's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, and its profitability and growth ranks are commendable. The company's major stock holders and competitive landscape further underscore its position in the industry. Given these factors, Profire Energy Inc appears to be in a strong position for future growth.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.