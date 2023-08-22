Nelson Peltz Trims Stake in The Wendy's Co

35 minutes ago
On August 22, 2023,

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio), CEO and Founding Partner of Trian, reduced his stake in The Wendy's Co (WEN, Financial), a prominent player in the quick-service restaurant industry. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, Peltz's investment philosophy, and the financial health of The Wendy's Co.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the sale of 2,677,316 shares at a price of $20.3 per share, reducing Peltz's total holdings to 18,055,312 shares. This represents a 12.91% decrease in his stake, impacting his portfolio by -1.4%. Despite the reduction, The Wendy's Co still constitutes 9.58% of Peltz's portfolio and he retains an 8.63% stake in the company.

Profile of Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) has been at the helm of Trian since November 2005 and serves as the non-executive Chairman of The Wendy's Company. His investment philosophy revolves around enhancing long-term shareholder value through operational and strategic initiatives in undervalued and underperforming public companies. Trian's focus is primarily on the Consumer, Industrial, and Financial Services sectors. Peltz's top holdings include The Wendy's Co(WEN, Financial), The Walt Disney Co(DIS, Financial), Invesco Ltd(IVZ, Financial), Ferguson PLC(FERG, Financial), and Janus Henderson Group PLC(JHG, Financial). His portfolio is valued at $3.88 billion, with Financial Services and Industrials being the top sectors. 1694771767563780096.png

Overview of The Wendy's Co

The Wendy's Company, based in the USA, is the second-largest burger quick-service restaurant chain in the country. The company, which went public on May 27, 1981, reported systemwide sales of $11.7 billion in 2022. The company's revenue is generated from the sale of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and fries, franchise royalty and marketing fund payments, and franchise flipping and advisory fees. The company's market capitalization stands at $4.23 billion, with a current stock price of $20.215 and a PE percentage of 22.46. 1694771736731451392.png

Stock Valuation and Performance

The Wendy's Co is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, which is calculated at $26.40. The stock's price to GF Value is 0.77. Since the transaction, the stock's gain percent is -0.42%, while the year-to-date price change ratio is -8.11%. The stock has seen a significant increase of 11,130.56% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Stock Rankings and Scores

The Wendy's Co has a GF Score of 83/100, indicating good outperformance potential. The company's Balance Sheet Rank is 4/10, while its Profitability Rank is 8/10. The company's Growth Rank is 7/10, and its Piotroski F-Score is 7. The company's Altman Z score is 1.39, and its cash to debt ratio is 0.15.

Stock's Industry and Financial Health

The Wendy's Co operates in the restaurant industry and has an interest coverage of 3.13. The company's ROE is 44.76, and its ROA is 3.50. The company's gross margin growth is -5.20, and its operating margin growth is -3.40.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Gotham Asset Management, LLC is the largest guru holding shares of The Wendy's Co. Other gurus holding the traded stock include

Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio).

In conclusion,

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in The Wendy's Co is a significant move that has impacted his portfolio. Despite the reduction, Peltz still holds a substantial stake in the company, indicating his continued confidence in its potential. The Wendy's Co's financial health and performance metrics suggest that it remains a viable investment option.

