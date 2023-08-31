Seth Klarman Buys Amazon, Curbs 2 Top Holdings

Guru reveals 2nd-quarter portfolio

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • The investor entered a position in Amazon.
  • He added to Fidelity, but cut back on Qorvo and Alphabet.
  • His investment in Garrett Motion's preferred stock was dissolved, but his stake in its common shares grew.
Article's Main Image

Baupost Group leader

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed his equity portfolio for the second quarter earlier this month.

The guru’s Boston-based hedge fund searches for value among a broad range of opportunities, including stocks, distressed debt, liquidations and foreign securities. With a long-term horizon, the renowned investor typically seeks securities trading well below his estimate of intrinsic value and waits for the price to rise. Baupost manages about $31.6 billion in assets.

For the three months ended June 30, Klarman’s 13F filing shows he entered four new positions, sold out of six stocks and added to or trimmed a number of other existing investments. Notable trades included a new holding in Amazon.com Inc. (

AMZN, Financial), an increased bet on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS, Financial) and reductions of the Qorvo Inc. (QRVO, Financial) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, Financial) positions. As part of a share restructuring, the firm’s investment in Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX, Financial) was also increased while its holding of preferred shares (GTXAP.PFD, Financial) was dissolved.

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Amazon

After selling out in the first quarter, the guru invested in 963,946 shares of Amazon (

AMZN, Financial), allocating 2.27% of the equity portfolio to the position. The stock traded for an average price of $114.02 per share during the quarter.

The Seattle-based e-commerce company has a $1.37 trillion market cap; its shares were trading around $132.61 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 104.42, a price-book ratio of 8.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

1694787870599938048.png

At 94 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company has high outperformance potential on the back of high ratings for profitability, growth, value and momentum. The financial strength rank is more moderate.

1694787988191444992.png

Of the gurus invested in Amazon,

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 0.40% of its outstanding shares. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio), Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), among others, also have notable holdings.

Fidelity National Information Services

The investor boosted the Fidelity (

FIS, Financial) holding by 39.93%, picking up 1.93 million shares. The transaction had an impact of 1.91% on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.01 each during the quarter.

Klarman now holds 6.77 million shares total, accounting for 6.70% of the equity portfolio as the sixth-largest holding. GuruFocus data shows he has lost 16.50% on the investment so far.

1694789572585586688.png

Also known as FIS, the fintech company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, which provides payment processing and electronic banking services, has a market cap of $32.67 billion; its shares traded around $55.14 on Thursday with a price-book ratio of 1.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock, while undervalued, is a value trap currently. As a result, potential investors should cautiously investigate the situation before making a decision.

1694790500797644800.png

The GF Score of 64 implies the company has poor future performance potential. While it received moderate ratings for profitability, financial strength, value and momentum, the growth rank is low.

1694790896551198720.png

With a 4.69% stake, Dodge & Cox is Fidelity’s largest guru shareholder. The stock is also being held by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Hotchkis & Wiley,

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), the Parnassus Value Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio), among others.

Qorvo

Impacting the equity portfolio by -3.55%, Klarman reduced the Qorvo (

QRVO, Financial) stake by 43.7% or 2.03 million shares. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of $96.08.

The guru now holds 2.62 million shares, which occupy 4.83% of the equity portfolio. It is also his ninth-largest position. GuruFocus found Klarman has lost around 0.51% on the long-held investment.

1694796169315614720.png

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company, which manufactures semiconductor products for radio frequency filters, power amplifiers and front-end modules in smartphones, has a $9.77 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $99.83 on Thursday with a price-book ratio of 2.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

1694797537610825728.png

The GF Score of 83 means the company has good outperformance potential, driven by high ratings for three of the criteria as well as more moderate financial strength and value ranks.

1694798177237991424.png

Klarman is the company’s largest guru shareholder with a 2.67% stake. Other top guru investors include Cohen, Fisher,

Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio).

Alphabet

The guru curbed the Alphabet (

GOOG, Financial) stake by 29.60%, selling 1.73 million Class C shares. The transaction impacted the equity portfolio by -3.10%. The Class C stock traded for an average price of $115.57 per share during the quarter.

Klarman now holds 4.12 million shares, which make up 9.01% of the equity portfolio as the third-largest position. GuruFocus says he has gained about 27.27% on the investment over its lifetime.

1694801371124989952.png

The communications services company headquartered in Mountain View, California, which owns the Google search engine, YouTube and a number of other businesses, has a market cap of $1.65 trillion; its Class C shares traded around $131.13 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-book ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

1694802447484059648.png

The GF Score of 98 indicates the company has high outperformance potential on the back of solid ratings for four of the criteria as well as a more moderate value rank.

1694802857074622464.png

Holding a 0.32% stake, Dodge & Cox has the largest position in Alphabet’s Class C stock. It is also being hled by PRIMECAP,

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Harbor Capital, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) and many others.

Garrett Motion

Klarman’s 25.48 million-share investment in Garrett Motion’s preferred stock (GTXA.PFD) was dissolved following its conversion into common stock. At the same time, his position in the company’s common stock (

GTX, Financial) increased by 629.25%, or 22.49 million shares. The transactions had respective impacts of -3.89% and 3.08% on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the common shares traded for an average price of $8.02 each.

As announced on June 13, the conversion was part of a deal with Centerbridge Partners and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management to simplify its capital structure.

As of the end of the quarter, the investor held 26.07 million common shares, but has since reduced the holding. GuruFocus estimates he gained 10.46% on the preferred shares, but has lost about 4.32% on the common stock investment.

1694806016920649728.png

The Swiss company, which manufactures engineered turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket parts distributors, has a $2.08 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $8.02 on Thursday with a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

The stock has risen nearly 40% since its initial public offering.

1694807694650638336.png

The GF Score of 56 indicates the company has poor performance potential. Alghout it received a high profitability rank, the growth, financial strength and value ratings are more moderate. Further, Garrett Motion did not receive a grade for momentum, so its full potential may not be properly reflected.

1694808091301773312.png

Additional trades and portfolio composition

During the quarter, Klarman also entered new positions in Dollar General Corp. (

DG, Financial) and Union Pacific Corp. (UNP, Financial), trimmed the investments in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK, Financial) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU, Financial) and divested of the Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS, Financial) and Fiserv Inc. (FI, Financial) holdings.

Baupost’s $5.53 billion equity portfolio, which is composed of 28 stocks, was most heavily invested in the communication services and technology sectors.

1694809264423436288.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.