Is Tyson Foods (TSN) Significantly Undervalued?

A Deep Dive into the Intrinsic Value of Tyson Foods (TSN)

40 minutes ago
Tyson Foods Inc (

TSN, Financial) witnessed a daily gain of 1.33%, a 3-month gain of 5.66%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.92. These figures lead us to an intriguing question: Is Tyson Foods (TSN) significantly undervalued? To answer this, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of the company. We invite you to explore this analysis with us.

Company Introduction

Tyson Foods is a protein-centric food producer, selling raw chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods. Chicken and beef are its two largest segments, each constituting about one-third of U.S. sales. Prepared foods make up roughly 20% of sales and include brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, and Sara Lee. However, most of these are in product categories teeming with competition where Tyson does not have a massive market share lead. Tyson sells some products overseas, but the international segment accounts for just 5% of total revenue. The company is an active acquirer, with more recent years' purchases focused on international and food-service markets.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. It is calculated based on three factors:1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.3. Future estimates of the business performance.

The stock of Tyson Foods (

TSN, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $54.18 per share, Tyson Foods stock is believed to be significantly undervalued.

Given that Tyson Foods is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Tyson Foods has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, which ranks worse than 81.69% of 1759 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Tyson Foods's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Tyson Foods has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $53.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.92. Its operating margin is 2.41%, which ranks worse than 63.48% of 1818 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Overall, the profitability of Tyson Foods is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Tyson Foods is 8.2%, which ranks better than 56.01% of 1714 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.6%, which ranks better than 62.77% of 1523 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Tyson Foods's return on invested capital is 2.42, and its cost of capital is 6.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Tyson Foods (

TSN, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 62.77% of 1523 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about Tyson Foods stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
