CFO Baird William D III Sells 7,031 Shares of 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT)

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago

On August 22, 2023, Baird William D III, the Chief Financial Officer of 2seventy bio Inc, sold 7,031 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 18,873 shares sold and no shares purchased.

2seventy bio Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for cancer. The company's innovative approach leverages the body's immune system to fight cancer, with a particular focus on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company's shares were trading at $5.49 each on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $276.041 million.

The insider's recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 19 insider sells and 2 insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1694862172280061952.png

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is complex and multifaceted. In general, insider selling can be seen as a bearish signal, suggesting that those with the most knowledge about the company's prospects are choosing to reduce their holdings. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, not all of which are related to their expectations for the company's future performance.

In the case of 2seventy bio Inc, the insider's recent sale comes at a time when the company's stock price is relatively low, which could suggest that the insider believes the stock's price may not increase significantly in the near future. However, without more information about the insider's motivations, it's difficult to draw definitive conclusions.

It's also worth noting that the insider's recent sale represents a relatively small portion of the total shares sold by insiders over the past year. This could suggest that the insider's sale is not indicative of a broader trend within the company.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of 2seventy bio Inc shares is noteworthy, it's important to consider this transaction in the context of the broader trends within the company and the potential motivations behind the insider's decision to sell.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.