Sylebra Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Impinj Inc

On August 22, 2023, Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio), a Hong Kong-based investment firm, added 74,771 shares of Impinj Inc to its portfolio. This transaction has increased the firm's total holdings in Impinj Inc to 3,714,190 shares, representing 13.83% of the company's outstanding shares and 9.05% of Sylebra Capital's portfolio. The shares were purchased at a price of $59.49 per share. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, the profiles of Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) and Impinj Inc, and the potential implications for value investors.

Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 28 Hennessy Road, 20th Floor, Hong Kong. The firm currently holds 22 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $2.44 billion. The firm's top holdings include Advanced Micro Devices Inc ( AMD, Financial), Impinj Inc ( PI, Financial), RingCentral Inc ( RNG, Financial), Elastic NV ( ESTC, Financial), and PureCycle Technologies Inc ( PCT, Financial). The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the Technology and Industrials sectors.

Profile of Impinj Inc

Impinj Inc, listed under the symbol PI, is a US-based company that operates a platform enabling wireless connectivity to everyday items. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product and a connectivity layer. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and its stock price as of August 25, 2023, is $60.58. The company's GF Score is 75/100, indicating a likely average performance potential.

Impinj Inc's Financial Health

Impinj Inc's financial health is assessed based on several indicators. The company's Balance Sheet Rank is 4/10, its Profitability Rank is 3/10, and its Growth Rank is 7/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 8/10 and its Momentum Rank is 7/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3 and its Altman Z score is 2.89. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.37, ranking it 1770th in this category.

Impinj Inc's Performance in the Hardware Industry

Impinj Inc's performance in the hardware industry is evaluated based on several metrics. The company's ROE is -105.58, its ROA is -4.24, and its gross margin growth is 1.10. The company's operating margin growth is 8.10, its 3-year revenue growth is 13.00, its 3-year EBITDA growth is 7.90, and its 3-year earning growth is 3.30. The company's 3-year revenue growth ranks it 596th in this category.

Impinj Inc's Stock Performance

Impinj Inc's stock performance is assessed based on several indicators. The company's 5-day RSI is 68.30, its 9-day RSI is 49.74, and its 14-day RSI is 40.74. The company's 6 - 1 month momentum index is -34.81 and its 12 - 1 month momentum index is -12.92. The company's 14-day RSI ranks it 1041st in this category and its 6 - 1 month momentum index ranks it 2245th.

Conclusion

The recent transaction by Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) in Impinj Inc represents a significant addition to the firm's portfolio. Given Impinj Inc's financial health, industry performance, and stock performance, this transaction could potentially have significant implications for value investors. However, investors should also consider the company's GF Valuation, which suggests that the stock may be a possible value trap. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.