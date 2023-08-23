On August 23, 2023, R. Keith, CEO of Procter & Gamble Co ( PG, Financial), sold 781 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 52,749 shares and purchased none.

R. Keith is a seasoned executive with a long history at Procter & Gamble Co. His leadership has been instrumental in the company's growth and success. Procter & Gamble Co is a multinational consumer goods corporation. The company's portfolio includes well-known brands across various categories such as beauty, grooming, health care, fabric care, home care, and baby, feminine, and family care.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows among investors and analysts. The transaction history for Procter & Gamble Co shows zero insider buys over the past year, compared to 31 insider sells. This could potentially signal a lack of confidence in the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Procter & Gamble Co were trading for $152.82 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $359.58 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 25.85, which is higher than both the industry median of 19.33 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued.

However, the GuruFocus Value of Procter & Gamble Co is $158.89, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Procter & Gamble Co shares, coupled with the lack of insider buys over the past year, could be a cause for concern among investors. However, the stock's current valuation suggests that it is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on future insider transactions and other indicators to make informed decisions.