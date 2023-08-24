Senior Vice President & CTO Robert Hansen Sells 4,167 Shares of Albany International Corp (AIN)

On August 24, 2023, Robert Hansen, the Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Albany International Corp (

AIN, Financial), sold 4,167 shares of the company. This move by the insider has sparked interest in the financial community and warrants a closer look.

Robert Hansen has been with Albany International Corp for several years, serving in various capacities before his current role as Senior Vice President and CTO. His deep understanding of the company's operations and strategic direction makes his stock transactions particularly noteworthy.

Albany International Corp is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Its products and services are key components of manufacturing processes in many different industries worldwide. With a market cap of $2.91 billion, Albany International Corp is a significant player in its industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,167 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Albany International Corp shows no insider buys over the past year, but there has been one insider sell. This could suggest that insiders see the stock as being fully valued at current levels.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Albany International Corp were trading at $93.6 each. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 35.41, which is higher than both the industry median of 16.8 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $93.6 and a GuruFocus Value of $98.28, Albany International Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by the insider could be interpreted as a signal that the stock is fairly valued at current levels. However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's fundamentals and market conditions before making investment decisions.

