 3 Gold Stocks To Consider For Downside Protection

Although the stock market has rebounded strongly since the turn of the year, the fact remains that the economic environment remains uncertain as disinflation coupled with soft manufacturing numbers pose cause for concern.

An economic contraction might influence stocks in an unwanted manner. As such, it is critical that investors diversify their portfolios for the time being.

Based on my knowledge and seminal market research, gold stocks provide an excellent hedge against tail risk while also possessing the necessary attributes to perform in a bull market. Thus allowing investors to align their portfolios with an uncertain market environment.

Herewith are three best-in-class gold stocks worth considering.

Understanding the Diversification Benefits

The three best-in-class gold stocks that I identified are DRDGold Ltd ( DRD, Financial), Newmont Corp ( NEM, Financial), and Barrick Gold Corp ( GOLD, Financial). However, before delving into an analysis of each, let's test their diversification benefits.

The correlation matrix below shows that the three assets are nearly uncorrelated to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF trust. As such, there is a reasonable basis to conclude that DRDGold Ltd ( DRD, Financial), Newmont Corp ( NEM, Financial), and Barrick Gold Corp ( GOLD, Financial) are prudent diversification plays.

Source: Author's Work - Data from Portfolio Visualizer

DRD DRDGold Ltd ( Financial ): A Stronghold in the Industry

DRDGold Ltd (DRD) is a South African-based gold mining company. Having previously operated as a deep mine explorer, DRDGold recently transitioned into a surface recovery business with significant profit margins and a stronghold within its industry.

The firm has two components, namely ERGO and Far West Gold Recoveries. Although slightly different in project exposure, the two segments amalgamate into a business model that runs tailings facilities. More specifically, they host the Driefontein plat and Ergo and Knights plats, which possess a total milling capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per month.

Source: DRDGold Ltd ( DRD, Financial)

DRDGold's Recent Performance and Prospects

In recent developments, DRDGold Ltd ( DRD, Financial) released its second-quarter earnings results, beating estimates as it delivered R5.5 billion (approximately $290 million) in revenue.

The firm's 7.7% year-on-year growth was primarily driven by solid gold prices and nimble retreatments. And, due to its resilient performance, DRDGold decided to raise its dividend base to provide its American Depository Receipt investors with a forward dividend yield of roughly 2.10%.

Adding to its compelling dividend is a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, which is 11.90% lower than the sector average. As such, it is possible to conclude that an overwhelming amount of variables imply that the stock is set for further upside.

NEM Newmont Corp ( Financial ): A Global Powerhouse

As the world's largest gold miner by value, Newmont Corp (NEM) needs no introduction to most. Even though the company has sustained its bumps and bruises over the years, it remains a global powerhouse with solid total return prospects.

Newmont's Recent Acquisition and its Impact

In recent news, Newmont Corp ( NEM, Financial) has received clearance from Australia's competition commission to complete its proposed $26.8 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining. Although the acquisition is set to be completed at a 30.4% premium, the deal will likely add to Newmont's asset base while lowering costs amid access to bulk ores from shallow mines. Moreover, Newcrest is vertically integrated, allowing Newmont to add horizontal market share to its business model, subsequently presenting it with an opportunity to enhance its pricing power.

Source: Newcrest Mining - 2022 Full-Year Results From Existing Assets

Newmont's Shareholder Value and Return Prospects

In my view, Newmont Corp ( NEM, Financial) provides spectacular shareholder value. For example, the stock's forward dividend yield of 4.08% is accompanied by a price-to-book ratio of 1.61, which summarizes the stock's total return prospects.

GOLD Barrick Gold Corp ( Financial ): A Turnaround Opportunity

Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD), led by renowned mining CEO, Mark Bristow, is a close competitor of Newmont Corp ( NEM, Financial). However, Barrick presents a turnaround opportunity instead of a continuous value-additivity opportunity like Newmont.

Barrick's Recent Developments and Challenges

The turnaround I am referring to pertains to Barrick Gold Corp ( GOLD, Financial)'s recent capital expenditures cycle, which saw it sequence and do maintenance on many of its mines. Moreover, the company mines in underserved areas such as West Africa and New Guinea, which have recently experienced political turmoil.

Source: Barrick Gold Corp ( GOLD, Financial)

Barrick's Performance and Future Prospects

Although obstacles have occurred in underserved regions, Barrick Gold Corp ( GOLD, Financial)'s North and South American mines have sustained their performance in recent years. However, I believe the additional turnaround from its underserved areas will be the primary catalyst moving ahead.

As illustrated by Barrick Gold Corp ( GOLD, Financial)'s second-quarter results, the firm achieved tremendous success from its Tier 1 asset base, which led to a 36% surge in adjusted net earnings.

Strong gold prices were salient to Barrick's phenomenal second quarter; however, idiosyncratic events stimulated organic growth. For instance, the company's Lumwama asset experienced a year-on-year revenue increase of 40% while reducing its cost of sales by 21%, while its Nevada complex resumed progress with strong throughput experienced at the Carlin mine.

Barrick Gold Corp ( GOLD, Financial)'s operating profit margin of 22.86% ranks in the 84th industry percentile, allowing it to award its shareholders lucrative dividends yielding 2.85%. In addition, the stock's price-to-tangible book ratio of 1.5 remains in respectable territory, lending me a baseline argument to conclude that Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) possesses promising total return prospects.

Conclusion: The Value of Gold Stocks in Uncertain Times

Gold mining stocks present lucrative diversification benefits, which might be useful in today's uncertain economic environment.

Although there are many high-quality gold mining stocks to choose from, key metrics suggest the likes of DRDGold Ltd ( DRD, Financial), Newmont Corp ( NEM, Financial), and Barrick Gold Corp ( GOLD, Financial) are best-in-class assets with robust total return prospects.