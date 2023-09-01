Unearthing the Undervalued Gem: A Deep Dive into eBay's Valuation

Is the e-commerce giant eBay Inc significantly undervalued?

1 hours ago
With a daily gain of 1.63% and a 3-month gain of 1.87%, eBay Inc (

EBAY, Financial) presents an interesting case for value investors. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 2.47. The question we aim to answer is: Is eBay significantly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of eBay. We encourage you to read on for a detailed understanding.

Company Overview

eBay Inc (

EBAY, Financial) is one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with a gross merchandise volume of $74 billion in 2022. The company connects over 132 million buyers and 20 million sellers across nearly 190 global markets. eBay's revenue comes from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments. More than 50% of its gross merchandise volume is generated in international markets, primarily in the U.K., Germany, and Australia.

Given the current stock price of $43.85 and the GF Value of $69.19, eBay seems significantly undervalued. This article will delve deeper into the intrinsic value of eBay, integrating financial assessment with key company details.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. The GF Value Line on the summary page gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. It is calculated based on three factors:

  1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.
  2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  3. Future estimates of the business performance.

Based on these factors, eBay (

EBAY, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. Because eBay is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eBay (

EBAY, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 0% of 901 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about eBay stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
