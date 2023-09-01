Intuitive Surgical Inc. ( ISRG, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 2.82% and a 3-month loss of -2.93%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 3.99. The question arises; is the stock modestly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on to get informed insights.

Company Introduction

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. The company has placed more than 8,000 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with nearly 5,000 installations in the U.S. and a growing number in emerging markets. The company's stock price stands at $293.69, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $358.26. This discrepancy paves the way for a profound exploration of the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

Intuitive Surgical's stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $ 293.69 per share, Intuitive Surgical stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. As Intuitive Surgical is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Intuitive Surgical has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000, which is better than 99.88% of 817 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Intuitive Surgical at 10 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Intuitive Surgical is strong.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Intuitive Surgical has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.99. Its operating margin is 24.34%, which ranks better than 87.26% of 824 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, the profitability of Intuitive Surgical is ranked 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Intuitive Surgical is11.2%, which ranks better than 60.86% of 723 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.8%, which ranks worse than 53.92% of 727 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Intuitive Surgical's return on invested capital is 16.91, and its cost of capital is 13.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Intuitive Surgical ( ISRG, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks worse than 53.92% of 727 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Intuitive Surgical stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.