Despite a day's loss of -2.65%, D.R. Horton Inc ( DHI, Financial) has posted an 8.53% gain in the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.06, the question arises: is D.R. Horton fairly valued? This article aims to answer this question through a detailed valuation analysis. We invite you to delve deeper into our findings.

Company Overview

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States, operating in 110 markets across 33 states. The company primarily builds single-family detached homes, catering to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. D.R. Horton also offers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

Currently, D.R. Horton's stock price stands at $113.61, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $121.64. This comparison sets the stage for a more profound exploration of the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated considering three factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $113.61 per share and a market cap of $38.40 billion, D.R. Horton's stock is believed to be fairly valued.

Given this fair valuation, the long-term return of D.R. Horton's stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. D.R. Horton has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55, which is worse than 50.48% of 105 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks D.R. Horton's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. D.R. Horton has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. In the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $34.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.06. Its operating margin of 17.95% is better than 82.41% of 108 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks D.R. Horton's profitability as strong.

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. D.R. Horton's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 88.24% of 102 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 56.8%, which ranks better than 89.47% of 95 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, D.R. Horton's return on invested capital is 18.87, and its cost of capital is 10.14.

Conclusion

Overall, the stock of D.R. Horton ( DHI, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 89.47% of 95 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about D.R. Horton stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

