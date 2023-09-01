D.R. Horton Inc (DHI): A Fairly Valued Stock with Strong Profitability

An in-depth analysis of D.R. Horton's intrinsic value and financial performance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a day's loss of -2.65%, D.R. Horton Inc (

DHI, Financial) has posted an 8.53% gain in the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.06, the question arises: is D.R. Horton fairly valued? This article aims to answer this question through a detailed valuation analysis. We invite you to delve deeper into our findings.

Company Overview

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States, operating in 110 markets across 33 states. The company primarily builds single-family detached homes, catering to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. D.R. Horton also offers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

Currently, D.R. Horton's stock price stands at $113.61, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $121.64. This comparison sets the stage for a more profound exploration of the company's value.

1695096254016520192.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated considering three factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $113.61 per share and a market cap of $38.40 billion, D.R. Horton's stock is believed to be fairly valued.

Given this fair valuation, the long-term return of D.R. Horton's stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1695096229706334208.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. D.R. Horton has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55, which is worse than 50.48% of 105 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks D.R. Horton's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1695096280537104384.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. D.R. Horton has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. In the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $34.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.06. Its operating margin of 17.95% is better than 82.41% of 108 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks D.R. Horton's profitability as strong.

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. D.R. Horton's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 88.24% of 102 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 56.8%, which ranks better than 89.47% of 95 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, D.R. Horton's return on invested capital is 18.87, and its cost of capital is 10.14.

1695096300829147136.png

Conclusion

Overall, the stock of D.R. Horton (

DHI, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 89.47% of 95 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about D.R. Horton stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.