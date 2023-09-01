2 Stocks With Growth Potential

In the fast-paced arena of stock trading, a glittering prize awaits those with the acumen to spot it: affordable growth stocks.

These companies occupy that coveted juncture of both value and growth potential. For those invetsors who have experienced the thrill of uncovering these hidden treasures, they will attest that there is no adrenaline rush quite like it.

Imagine navigating through a vast marketplace, each stock representing a clue in a grand treasure hunt. The ultimate treasure? Those elusive growth investments that do not burn a hole in your pocket. It is an aspiration every investor secretly harbors – to be that discerning treasure hunter with an eagle eye for value.

However, like any seasoned treasure hunter, successful investors know the key lies in merging instinct with a deep-rooted understanding of market movements. Their compass? Sophisticated tools like the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener. Growth stocks are typically those with the potential to outstrip the market’s average growth. So once these high-potential stocks were identified, I delved into three critical metrics: the three-year Ebitda growth rate, the forward price-earnings ratio and the return on equity. Each metric provides a snapshot into the company's financial health and its growth trajectory.

As I navigate deeper into this analysis, I will explore the delicate dance between value and growth. History reminds us that short-lived downturns often pave the way for lucrative long-term investments. 2023 seems to be a testament to this pattern., but with the looming shadows of inflation and fluctuating interest rates, the precision in stock selection becomes paramount.

AbbVie

In the unpredictable landscape of pharmaceuticals, discerning investors often seek both growth and value. AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV, Financial), despite seeing a year-to-date dip of approximately 9%, presents a compelling argument for inclusion in any list of affordable growth stock picks. The recent financial results for the second quarter of 2023 underscore this perspective.

Digging deeper into the pharmaceutical company's results, a revenue decline of 5% to $13.86 billion might initially raise eyebrows. However, the truly astute will quickly note a staggering 119% surge in net income to $2.02 billion. Moreover, the diluted earnings per share recorded an impressive leap of 124% to $1.14. Such financial resilience underscores why it ranks better than 98% of its peers in the drug manufacturing industry concerning ROE, which is 59%. In addition, with a three-year Ebitda growth rate per share at 18%, AbbVie outperforms around 65% of companies in its sector, signaling its potential as one of the best bargain growth stocks.

Further, a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.3 offers a tantalizing proposition for those searching for cheap growth investments. Such metrics, combined with recent developments like the European Union's clearance for its migraine therapy and strategic collaborations to advance clinical assets, underscore AbbVie’s robust position. As the market adjusts to its updated Humira sales forecast due to favorable coverage, investors might find AbbVie a shining beacon in their quest for stocks with both growth and value. Essentially, for those aiming to strike a harmonious chord between risk and reward, AbbVie could be music to their ears.

Broadcom

In a world of high-flying tech stocks, it is refreshing to find companies like Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO, Financial) that embody the essence of affordable growth stock picks. The semiconductor company has posted an impressive 52% year-to-date return.

Its recent financial results further amplify its position in the market. For the second quarter, Broadcom reported revenue of $8.73 billion, marking a commendable 7.8% year-over-year increase. Additionally, its net income grew 34% to $3.48 billion. This robust performance was coupled with an operating income of $4.02 billion, up 18% compared to the previous year.

Yet, what is all the more intriguing is the company's underlying metrics. With a three-year Ebitda growth rate per share of 26%, Broadcom stands tall, ranking better than 55% of companies in the semiconductor industry. Its forward price-earnings ratio of 18.85 outshines 67% of peers, making it a prime candidate for bargain growth stocks. Further, with a ROE of 62.26%, Broadcom leaves a staggering 98.5% of companies in its wake. Such metrics make it a top pick among cheap growth investments.

Broadcom's proactive approach to industry dynamics is evident in its strategic endeavors, like the pending $61 billion VMware ( VMW, Financial) acquisition. Having secured approvals from both U.S. and U.K. authorities, this acquisition is poised to reshape the company's operational landscape. This adjustment showcases Broadcom's commitment to efficiency and reinforces its place among value growth stocks. So for those with an eye for unique investment opportunities, Broadcom surely shines brightly on the radar.