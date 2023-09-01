Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

On August 23, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a renowned investment firm, added 1,159,080 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (

KSM, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both entities involved, and the potential implications for investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 23, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. adding shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust to its portfolio. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing its holdings in the traded stock to 10.45%. The shares were acquired at a price of $8.10 each.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a well-established investment firm. The firm manages a portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (

KSM, Financial) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, achieved by investing in a portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $89.578 million.

Analysis of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust's Stock

As of August 25, 2023, the stock of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust is trading at $8.08. The company's GF Score is 39/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are not applicable due to insufficient data. The stock's Momentum Rank is 5/10.

Performance of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust's Stock

The year-to-date price change ratio of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust's stock is -1.1. Since the transaction, the stock's gain percent is -0.25. The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 22.39, 23.48, and 27.80, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 3.03, while the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -8.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust's shares could potentially influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. Investors should closely monitor the situation and consider the transaction's potential implications. All data and rankings are accurate as of August 25, 2023.

