Technip Energies: An Energy Transition Leader

Technip Energies NV ( XPAR:TE, Financial), a prominent French engineering and technology company, stands at the forefront of the global energy transition. Leveraging its core competencies, the company adapts to evolving client needs, playing a pivotal role in enabling successful energy transition journeys.

At the heart of Technip Energies' mission is the integration of its engineering and technology capabilities to create pioneering energy solutions, supporting clients in achieving their net-zero objectives.

History

Technip Energies was demerged from TechnipFMC PLC ( FTI, Financial) in February 2021. The demerger was structured as a spin-off, with TechnipFMC shareholders receiving shares of Technip Energies on a pro-rata basis.

The demerger was driven by the desire of the two companies to focus on their respective strengths. TechnipFMC is a fully integrated technology and services provider to the traditional and new energies industry. Technip Energies is a leading engineering and technology player for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene.

The demerger was well-received by investors. Technip Energies' shares began trading on the Euronext Paris exchange on Feb. 16, 2021 at 9 euros ($9.72) per share, the initial public offering reference price for TechnipFMC.

The demerger has been a success for both companies. TechnipFMC has been able to focus on its core strengths in the traditional and new energies industry, while Technip Energies has been able to focus on its leadership positions in the energy transition. The demerger has also created two stronger and more focused companies that are well-positioned to succeed in the years to come.

Business overview

Technip Energies excels in providing a comprehensive range of design and project development services, spanning from initial engagement to final delivery. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of technologies, products, projects and services. It fuses its Engineering & Construction capabilities with technological expertise, leading to the conception of innovative solutions that drive the global energy transition. Moreover, the company's offerings extend to design, construction and industrial solutions, which are poised to gain prominence in a world shifting toward reduced carbon reliance.

The company's engineering prowess and technological advancements position it as a catalyst for various energy transition projects. With a strategic focus on areas like hydrogen, sustainable chemistry, biofuels and carbon dioxide management, Technip Energies demonstrates its commitment to developing new projects that align with global sustainability objectives.

Technip Energies' values are deeply embedded in its operational philosophy. The company's emphasis on collaboration and collective effort underscores the importance of teamwork and shared purpose. These action-oriented values guide the company's behavior, business operations and project management, ensuring a holistic commitment to sustainable practices.

Strong positioning

Several factors contribute to Technip Energies' attractiveness as an investment opportunity.

First is its leadership in key segments like the liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and ethylene industries.

It also has diverse growth avenues. With expanding interests in carbon capture utilization and storage, clean hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and floating offshore wind, Technip Energies is set to capitalize on diverse market opportunities.

Further, the company's global reach, coupled with local expertise and smart energy engineers, reinforces its role as a trusted partner in project delivery.

Technip Energies boasts a dynamic portfolio of evolving technologies, enabling seamless integration and scalability.

Financial strength

GuruFocus gives Technip Energies a financial strength score of 7 out of 10. While the Piotroski F-Score is a solid 6 out of 9, its Altman Z-Score of 1.2 is slightly concerning.

However, the company's extensive backlog and pipeline provide strong revenue visibility, offering potential for margin expansion. Further, an asset-light approach combined with a strong balance sheet ensures early cash conversion, high return on equity, return on invested capital and consistent dividend commitment.

Technip Energies' unique hybrid model, as showcased in its recent first-half 2023 investor presentation, further strengthens its appeal as an investment. The model integrates engineering, technology and project execution, setting the company apart in the energy transition landscape.

Operational first-half highlights

The company's operational achievements in the first half of this year underscore its commitment to excellence:

Successful exit from the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Ongoing progress in key projects, such as Qatar Energy NFE for LNG and MIDOR Refinery Expansion in the downstream sector.

Advancements in carbon capture and storage projects, including the Northern Lights Carbon Dioxide Transport and Storage project and ExxonMobil LaBarge Carbon Capture and Storage expansion.

Strategic vision: Technip Energies' strategic approach, as outlined in its investor relations overview, revolves around deploying a comprehensive decarbonization strategy through technology, investments and partnerships. This vision aligns with the global push for sustainable energy solutions.

The financial data for the first half of the year demonstrates the company's robust performance:

Adjusted revenue: $3 billion

Adjusted recurring Ebit margin: 7.3%

Adjusted backlog: $20.4 billion

Adjusted order intake: $9.7 billion

Adjusted net cash: $2.9 billion

SWOT analysis

Technip Energies' strategic position can be summarized through a SWOT analysis.

First, noteworthy strengths include expertise in low carbon LNG, major CCS scope, expansion projects boosting LNG production capacity and a diverse technology portfolio.

Weaknesses include exposure to foreign currency fluctuations, interest rate changes and supply disruptions due to geopolitical factors.

As for opportunities, the company is poised to benefit from the rapid growth of green hydrogen demand.

Finally, threats encompass potential debt rating downgrades and unforeseen competitive shifts.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Technip Energies stands as a compelling investment opportunity, underpinned by its leadership in key energy sectors, robust capabilities, sound financial standing and a commitment to driving the global energy transition. The company's innovative approach, collaborative values and strategic vision position it for success in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.