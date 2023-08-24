Lilly Endowment Inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Co.

On August 24, 2023, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)., a private philanthropic foundation, executed a significant transaction involving the reduction of its shares in Eli Lilly and Co. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of the trade.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction, which took place on August 24, 2023, involved Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). reducing its stake in Eli Lilly and Co. by 20,992 shares. This move had a -0.02% impact on the guru's portfolio. Following the transaction, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). now holds a total of 100,376,511 shares in Eli Lilly and Co., representing 117.55% of its portfolio and 10.57% of the traded company's total shares.

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). is a private philanthropic foundation based in Indianapolis. Founded in 1937 by the Lilly family, the firm operates independently from the Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical business, focusing on supporting causes of religion, education, and community development. The firm's assets are entirely made up of Eli Lilly and Company shares, and it currently has a market value of $47.38 billion. Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). holds only one stock in its portfolio, Eli Lilly and Co.

Overview of Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co., a U.S.-based drug firm, focuses on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. The company's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology. With a market capitalization of $525.58 billion and a current stock price of $553.65, Eli Lilly and Co. is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value Rank. The company's GF Score is 75/100, indicating a good outperformance potential.

Performance Metrics of Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co. has a PE Percentage of 78.10. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 6/10, while its Profitability Rank is 9/10. The company's Growth Rank is 8/10, indicating a strong growth potential. The company's Momentum Rank is 3/10, suggesting a relatively low momentum.

Other Gurus Holding Eli Lilly and Co.

Other gurus who hold shares in Eli Lilly and Co. include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio). The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru holder of the stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).'s recent transaction involving Eli Lilly and Co. represents a significant move that could have implications for both the guru and the traded company. The transaction has slightly reduced the guru's exposure to the pharmaceutical industry, while the traded company has seen a minor decrease in its shares held by the guru. However, with a strong GF Score and high profitability and growth ranks, Eli Lilly and Co. remains a potentially attractive investment for other gurus and investors.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 26, 2023.