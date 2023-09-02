BOXER CAPITAL, LLC Reduces Stake in ITeos Therapeutics Inc

On August 23, 2023, BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, a San Diego-based investment firm, reduced its stake in ITeos Therapeutics Inc ( ITOS, Financial). The firm sold 350,000 shares at a price of $16.26 per share, resulting in a trade change of -16.25%. This transaction had a -0.26% impact on BOXER CAPITAL, LLC's portfolio, leaving the firm with a total of 1,804,058 shares in ITOS, which represents 1.36% of its portfolio and 5.04% of ITOS's total shares.

About BOXER CAPITAL, LLC

BOXER CAPITAL, LLC is an investment firm located at 12860 EL CAMINO REAL, SAN DIEGO, CA 92130. The firm's portfolio consists of 79 stocks, with top holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc ( RETA, Financial), Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc ( APLS, Financial), SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc ( SWTX, Financial), Revolution Medicines Inc ( RVMD, Financial), and Tyra Biosciences Inc ( TYRA, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $2.16 billion.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc Overview

ITeos Therapeutics Inc ( ITOS, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company based in the USA. The company, which went public on July 24, 2020, is engaged in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. Its product candidates include EOS-850, an Adenosine A2A receptor-specific antagonist, and EOS-448, an ADCC-enabled, anti-TIGIT immune checkpoint blocking antibody. The company operates in the Biotechnology industry and generates revenue through license and collaboration. As of August 26, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $461.587 million, and its stock price is $12.9. The company's PE percentage is 0.00, indicating that it is currently operating at a loss.

Performance and Financial Health of ITOS

Since the transaction, ITOS's stock has seen a decrease of -20.66%. Since its IPO, the stock has decreased by -49.51%, and its year-to-date performance stands at -30.42%. The company's GF Score is 40/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's financial strength is ranked 8/10, while its profitability rank is 2/10. The company's growth rank is 0/10, indicating no growth in the past three years.

ITOS's Piotroski F-Score is 2, suggesting poor business operations. Its Altman Z score is 5.05, indicating it is not in financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 109.99, ranking it 346th in the industry. The company's return on equity (ROE) is -4.42, and its return on assets (ROA) is -3.76, ranking it 284th and 300th in the industry, respectively.

Growth Metrics and Momentum of ITOS

ITOS has not shown any growth in gross margin, operating margin, or revenue, EBITDA, and earnings over the past three years. The company's RSI 5 day, RSI 9 day, and RSI 14 day are 56.54, 53.80, and 50.71, respectively. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are -18.55 and -39.92, respectively, indicating a downward trend.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BOXER CAPITAL, LLC's recent reduction in its stake in ITOS may be attributed to the company's poor performance and growth metrics. Despite its strong financial strength, the company's poor profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its negative ROE and ROA, may have influenced BOXER CAPITAL, LLC's decision. This transaction may have implications for value investors, who should consider these factors when making investment decisions.