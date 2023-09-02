Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. Acquires Significant Stake in Funko Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 24, 2023, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. made a notable addition to its portfolio by acquiring 6,277,409 shares in Funko Inc. This transaction has significantly impacted the firm's holdings, with Funko Inc now accounting for 26.67% of its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $6.06 each.

Funko Inc, a pop culture consumer products company based in the USA, is known for creating unique and fun products that allow customers to express their affinity for their favorite movie, TV show, video game, musician, or sports team. The company holds licenses and rights to create tens of thousands of characters from popular franchises such as Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, Fallout, and others. Its products are sold through a diverse network of retail customers across multiple retail channels, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites.

About Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., a firm based in London, UK, is known for its strategic investment decisions. The firm's top holdings include Funko Inc(

FNKO, Financial), Stitch Fix Inc(SFIX, Financial), Open Lending Corp(LPRO, Financial), and Hagerty Inc(HGTY, Financial), with a total equity of $142 million. The firm primarily invests in the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors.

1695496490954260480.png

Transaction Details

The transaction saw a trade change of 1.46, with a share change of 90,185. This acquisition has increased the firm's holdings in Funko Inc to 12.12%. The transaction has had a 0.38 impact on the firm's portfolio.

Funko Inc Stock Analysis

Funko Inc, listed under the symbol FNKO, went public on November 2, 2017. The company has a market cap of $322.203 million and a current stock price of $6.22. However, the company's PE percentage is currently at 0.00, indicating that the company is at a loss. The GF-Score of Funko Inc is 67/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential.

1695496471937286144.png

Performance of Funko Inc Stock

Since its IPO, Funko Inc has seen a price change of -22.25%. The year-to-date price change ratio is -42.62%. The company's financial strength is ranked at 4/10, while its profitability rank is at 6/10. The growth rank is at 7/10, indicating a moderate growth potential.

Financial Health of Funko Inc

Funko Inc's Piotroski F-Score is 3, and its Altman Z score is 1.38. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.09, ranking it at 663. These figures suggest that the company's financial health could be a concern.

Industry Position of Funko Inc

Funko Inc operates in the Travel & Leisure industry. The company's ROE is -46.32, and its ROA is -15.11. The gross margin growth is -2.10, while the operating margin growth is 0.00. These figures indicate that the company's industry position is relatively weak.

Largest Guru Holding Funko Inc

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC is the largest guru holding Funko Inc, further demonstrating the stock's appeal to savvy investors.

In conclusion, the acquisition of Funko Inc by Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. is a significant move that has greatly impacted the firm's portfolio. However, the financial health and industry position of Funko Inc suggest that investors should exercise caution when considering this stock.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.