Bandera Partners LLC Acquires Significant Stake in The Joint Corp

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 25, 2023, Bandera Partners LLC, a New York-based investment firm, added 3,508,983 shares of The Joint Corp (

JYNT, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, which saw a trade change of 1.22 and a share change of 42,423, had a 0.17% impact on the firm's portfolio. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $9.54, making the traded stock account for 14.19% of the guru's portfolio and 23.90% of the company's total shares.

About Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC is an investment firm located at 50 Broad Street, Suite 1820, New York, NY 10004. The firm manages 18 stocks, with a total equity of $236 million. Its top holdings include Alphabet Inc (

GOOG, Financial), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), The Joint Corp (JYNT, Financial), Star Group LP (SGU, Financial), and Burford Capital Ltd (BUR, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the healthcare and energy sectors.

1695496545945780224.png

Overview of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp (

JYNT, Financial), a healthcare provider based in the USA, went public on November 11, 2014. The company operates and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The company's business is divided into two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. As of August 26, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $140.036 million, with a current stock price of $9.54. The Joint Corp's GF Score is 75/100, indicating a likely average performance in the future.

1695496527033663488.png

Performance Analysis of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp's PE percentage is 39.75, and it is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's GF Valuation, with a GF Value of $42.76 and a price to GF Value of 0.22. Since its IPO, the company's stock has gained 44.11%, although it has seen a year-to-date decline of 30.72%.

Future Performance Potential of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp's financial strength is ranked 5/10, with a profitability rank of 6/10 and a growth rank of 8/10. The company's GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are 2/10 and 5/10, respectively. The Joint Corp's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z Score is 2.45, indicating a moderate risk of financial distress.

Financial Health of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp's cash to debt ratio is 0.53, ranking 370th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 11.58% and 4.10%, respectively, with respective ranks of 166 and 210. The company's gross margin growth is 0.70, while its operating margin growth is 0.00.

Growth Over the Past Three Years

Over the past three years, The Joint Corp has seen a revenue growth of 27.00%, EBITDA growth of 22.00%, and an earnings decline of 29.70%. The company's revenue growth ranks 103rd in the industry.

Current Momentum of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 20.05, 23.30, and 26.47, respectively. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month is -11.09, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is -35.67. The company's RSI 14 Day rank is 54, and its momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 417.

In conclusion, Bandera Partners LLC's acquisition of The Joint Corp shares is a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the company's recent performance decline, its future potential, as indicated by its GF Score and growth rank, makes it a noteworthy investment. However, investors should also consider the company's financial health and current momentum when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.