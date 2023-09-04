Western Digital (WDC): A Closer Look at its Modest Overvaluation

Western Digital Corp ( WDC, Financial) has experienced a daily gain of 3.29% and a 3-month gain of 2.58%. However, it has a Loss Per Share of 5.41. The question that arises is: Is the stock modestly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of Western Digital's valuation. Let's delve into the details.

Company Overview

Western Digital is a leading supplier of data storage solutions, offering both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. It has a significant presence in the HDD market, forming a practical duopoly with Seagate. Western Digital is also the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs, in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

As of August 28, 2023, Western Digital's stock price stands at $40.79, whereas its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $33.98. This indicates that the stock may be modestly overvalued. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion and sales of $12.30 billion.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Western Digital ( WDC, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given Western Digital's current price of $40.79 per share and the market cap of $13.10 billion, the stock seems to be modestly overvalued.

Because Western Digital is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength, including its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage, before deciding to purchase shares. Western Digital has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, which ranks worse than 83.18% of companies in the Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Western Digital is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Western Digital has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years, with a revenue of $12.30 billion and a Loss Per Share of $5.41 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is -8.87%, which ranks worse than 80.69% of companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Western Digital is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is its growth. The average annual revenue growth of Western Digital is -11.6%, which ranks worse than 84.54% of companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, which ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want the ROIC to be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, Western Digital's ROIC is -6.27, and its WACC is 9.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Digital ( WDC, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of 1947 companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Western Digital stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

