Despite a daily loss of -2.03% and a 3-month loss of -2.52%, Bio-Techne Corp ( TECH, Financial) boasts an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.76. This raises the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question by providing a comprehensive valuation analysis of Bio-Techne. Read on for an in-depth exploration of the company's value.

An Overview of Bio-Techne Corp ( TECH Financial)

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) is a leading life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company operates in two segments, protein sciences (75% of revenue), and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue, with operations also in EMEA (20% of sales), the U.K. (5%), and APAC (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

With a stock price of $78.53 and a GF Value of $106.6, there is a potential discrepancy between the market price and the intrinsic value of Bio-Techne's stock. This prompts a deeper analysis of the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value of Bio-Techne Corp ( TECH Financial)

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

According to our valuation method, Bio-Techne stock appears to be modestly undervalued. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns.

As Bio-Techne is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength of Bio-Techne Corp ( TECH Financial)

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Bio-Techne has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.45, which is worse than 86.52% of 1521 companies in the Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Bio-Techne is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Bio-Techne is strong.

Profitability and Growth of Bio-Techne Corp ( TECH Financial)

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Bio-Techne has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.10 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.76. Its operating margin is 25.6%, which ranks better than 91.87% of 1033 companies in the Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Bio-Techne is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Bio-Techne is 14.4%, which ranks better than 60.39% of 765 companies in the Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.6%, which ranks worse than 50.55% of 1262 companies in the Biotechnology industry.

ROIC vs WACC of Bio-Techne Corp ( TECH Financial)

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Bio-Techne's return on invested capital is 11.44, and its cost of capital is 11.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Bio-Techne Corp ( TECH, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 50.55% of 1262 companies in the Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Bio-Techne stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

