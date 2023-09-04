Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): A Modestly Undervalued Gem in the Healthcare Sector?

A Comprehensive Analysis of its Market Value

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Johnson & Johnson (

JNJ, Financial), a global healthcare giant, has witnessed a daily loss of -0.46% and a 3-month gain of 8.15%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.94, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? We delve into an in-depth valuation analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to answer this crucial question.

A Snapshot of Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm, with three divisions: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. The GF Value of Johnson & Johnson stands at $183.86, while its current stock price is $165.49. This comparison suggests that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1696169449536618496.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value suggests that the stock of Johnson & Johnson is modestly undervalued. The stock's fair value is estimated considering historical multiples, the company's past business growth, and future performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, and if it's significantly below, it may be undervalued. Given its current price and market cap of $398.50 billion, Johnson & Johnson appears to be modestly undervalued.

1696169431832461312.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Johnson & Johnson's financial strength is crucial for potential investors to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. The company's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.63, ranking worse than 56.57% of 1050 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, the financial strength of Johnson & Johnson is rated 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1696169473020526592.png

Profitability and Growth

Johnson & Johnson's profitability over the past 10 years and its operating margin of 25.5% indicate strong profitability. However, its growth ranks worse than 57.61% of 887 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate worse than 52.8% of 911 companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 14.82 to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 6.07 indicates that Johnson & Johnson is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson & Johnson's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than most companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. For more information about Johnson & Johnson's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.