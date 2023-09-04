On August 28, 2023, NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA, Financial) closed at $454.36, marking a -1.26% change for the day. Despite this slight dip, the company's stock has seen a 15.82% gain over the last three months. With Earnings Per Share (EPS) standing at 4.14, an important question arises: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of NVIDIA's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects to answer this question. Read on to discover more about this leading developer of graphics processing units.

Company Overview

NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA, Financial) is a renowned developer of graphics processing units (GPUs). Initially, GPUs were designed to enrich the user experience on computing platforms, particularly in PC gaming applications. However, GPUs have since evolved into critical semiconductors used in artificial intelligence (AI). NVIDIA not only offers AI GPUs but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

At present, NVIDIA's stock price stands at $454.36, significantly higher than the GF Value of $339.1. The GF Value is an estimation of the stock's fair value, calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. This discrepancy suggests that NVIDIA might be significantly overvalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line offers a visual representation of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given its current price of $ 454.36 per share, NVIDIA ( NVDA, Financial) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. Consequently, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Thus, it is crucial to scrutinize a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. NVIDIA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.49, which is worse than 56.38% of 885 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, GuruFocus ranks NVIDIA's overall financial strength at 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have consistently been profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually suggest a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. NVIDIA has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $32.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.14. Its operating margin is 33.04%, which ranks better than 94.76% of 936 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of NVIDIA is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most crucial factor in a company's valuation. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of NVIDIA is 34.5%, which ranks better than 87.86% of 865 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.1%, which ranks worse than 52.99% of 768 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, NVIDIA's ROIC was 41.98, while its WACC came in at 16.74.

Conclusion

In summary, NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. While the company's financial condition is strong and its profitability robust, its growth ranks worse than 52.99% of 768 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about NVIDIA's stock, you can check its 30-Year Financials here.

