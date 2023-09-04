The Marygold (MGLD)'s Hidden Bargain: An In-Depth Look at the 25% Margin of Safety Based on its Valuation

Is The Marygold Companies Inc (MGLD) significantly undervalued? Explore the intrinsic value of this stock for informed investment decisions.

The Marygold (

MGLD, Financial) experienced a -10% change in stock price, a -4% 3-month gain (loss), and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.05. Is this stock significantly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question. Keep reading to understand the financial health and prospects of The Marygold.

Company Introduction

The Marygold Companies Inc is a thriving business focused on identifying and acquiring established, profitable, undervalued companies in diverse sectors. The company manages its portfolio to facilitate growth and add value for all stakeholders. With a stock price of $1.08 and a GF Value of $1.65, The Marygold appears significantly undervalued. This discrepancy between the stock price and the GF Value warrants a deeper analysis of the company's value.

1696173052238233600.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, The Marygold (

MGLD, Financial) is significantly undervalued. With a current price of $1.08 per share and a market cap of $42.60 million, The Marygold stock shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1696173004653854720.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing The Marygold's Financial Strength

Before investing in a company's stock, it is crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The Marygold's cash-to-debt ratio of 12.24 is better than 50.92% of 1469 companies in the Asset Management industry, indicating strong financial health.

1696173074866503680.png

Profitability and Growth

The Marygold has been consistently profitable over the past 10 years, making it a less risky investment. With an operating margin of 7.54%, The Marygold ranks below 56.3% of 595 companies in the Asset Management industry. However, its 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 60.76% of 892 companies in the industry, indicating strong growth prospects.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is a reliable method of determining its profitability. The Marygold's ROIC of 15.23 is higher than its WACC of 6.92, implying that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1696173090448343040.png

Conclusion

In summary, The Marygold (

MGLD, Financial) is significantly undervalued. The company's strong financial condition, profitability, and growth position it well for future success. To learn more about The Marygold stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

