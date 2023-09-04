Abbott Laboratories ( ABT, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at 103, Abbott Laboratories has witnessed a decline of 1.16% over a period, marked against a three-month change of 0.93%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that Abbott Laboratories is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Abbott Laboratories has been assigned the following ranks:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in profitability, growth, and momentum, and decent ranks in financial strength and GF value, GuruFocus assigned Abbott Laboratories the GF Score of 95 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Abbott Laboratories Business

Abbott Laboratories, with a market cap of $178.74 billion, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. The company's product portfolio includes pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, molecular diagnostic platforms, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Approximately 60% of Abbott Laboratories' sales are derived outside the United States. The company's operating margin stands at 15.23%, and it has reported sales of $40.23 billion.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Abbott Laboratories's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Abbott Laboratories stands impressively at 10.09, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.42, Abbott Laboratories's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Abbott Laboratories's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Abbott Laboratories Operating Margin has increased (60.48%) over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: 11.94; 2019: 14.21; 2020: 15.48; 2021: 19.56; 2022: 19.16. Abbott Laboratories's strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Abbott Laboratories demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 11.4%, which outperforms better than 61.27% of 723 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Moreover, Abbott Laboratories has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 16.4, and the rate over the past five years is 15.8. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given Abbott Laboratories's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the company's robust financial health, consistent profitability, and impressive growth trajectory, making it a compelling investment case for value investors. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen