NVIDIA Corp( NVDA, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on 2023-09-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company’s dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into NVIDIA Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does NVIDIA Corp Do?

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

A Glimpse at NVIDIA Corp's Dividend History

NVIDIA Corp's dividend history showcases a firm commitment to rewarding shareholders. The company's Dividends Per Share has seen consistent increments over the years, indicating a solid dividend distribution approach.

NVIDIA Corp has increased its dividend each year since 2013. The Stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 10 years.

Breaking Down NVIDIA Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

NVIDIA Corp’s dividend yield of 0.03% is near a 10-year low and underperforms than 99.81 of global competitors in the Semiconductors industry, suggesting that the company’s dividend yield may not be a compelling proposition for income investors.

Dividend growth rates, both on a 3-year and 5-year basis, further shed light on the company’s proclivity to increase shareholder returns. The 3-year dividend growth rate and the 5-year dividend growth rate both reveal a pattern of consistent and robust growth.

During the past five years, the company’s dividend has increased by approximately 2.00% per year on average. Based on NVIDIA Corp’s dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of NVIDIA Corp stock as of today is approximately 0.03% per year.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company’s payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, NVIDIA Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.04.

NVIDIA Corp’s profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company’s earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks NVIDIA Corp’s profitability 10 out of 10 as of 2023-07-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net income each year of 10325 over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Additionally, the predictability rank of 4 stars out of 5 suggests that revenue and earnings growth of NVIDIA Corp is fairly consistent.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. NVIDIA Corp’s growth rank of 10 out of 10 suggests that the company’s growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and NVIDIA Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. NVIDIA Corp’s revenue has increased by approximately 34.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 87.86% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, NVIDIA Corp's earnings increased by approximately 15.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 36.98% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company’s 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 14.70%, which outperforms than approximately 43.42% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Overall, NVIDIA Corp's dividend performance paints a picture of a company committed to rewarding its shareholders. Despite a relatively low dividend yield, the company's consistent dividend growth rate, low payout ratio, high profitability, and robust growth metrics suggest a sustainable dividend policy. As NVIDIA Corp continues to grow and expand its operations, investors can look forward to potentially higher dividends in the future.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.